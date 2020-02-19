URBANA — A homeless man who allegedly damaged several cars at a Champaign hotel was criminally charged Wednesday.
Billy Lewis, 46, was arrested early Wednesday at the La Quinta Inn, where police found the tires on eight cars in the parking lot punctured.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch told Judge Adam Dill that the manager at the hotel at 1900 Center Drive saw a man wearing a black coat and a cap come in the lobby just after midnight Tuesday.
The manager asked the man to leave, then shortly after saw him trying to open patrons’ car doors in the parking lot and again yelled out to him to leave.
The manager contacted police, who found Lewis with a knife on him and the slashed tires, Lynch said.
Lewis was charged with criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony. Because of a prior record that includes several convictions for theft, criminal damage, burglary, resisting arrest and aggravated battery, he faces an extended prison term of between one and six years if convicted.
Dill set Lewis’s bond at $5,000 and told him to be back in court March 11.