URBANA — A homeless man who allegedly helped himself to property belonging to University of Illinois students gone for break is in the Champaign County Jail.
Champaign police used surveillance video from an apartment building in the 500 block of South Locust Street to identify Daniel Bailey, 22, as one of two men seen inside the building gathering items early Wednesday.
He is expected to be formally charged Monday with residential burglary.
Two weeks ago, Bailey pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery for trying to rob a UI student at an ATM inside a campus bar Nov. 16 while implying that he had a gun. He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 13 days in jail.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set his bond in the burglary case at $50,000.
A Champaign police report said one of the occupants who was still in town got an alert from another that the surveillance camera in the building had detected someone inside.
Checking on his apartment, he found an unlocked door and his Xbox missing, then stepped outside to wait for police.
Officers searched the building and found several bedrooms that had been rifled through. The victim who was present told police his computer and headphones were also missing.
The surveillance video showed two men inside, one of whom was wearing a bright red coat and dark shoes. He was recorded coming down stairs wheeling a suitcase and looking in closets. Because police could find no forced entry, the resident suggested that someone likely left a door unlocked.
Police disseminated photographs and video among other officers and someone recognized Bailey. When approached about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, he was wearing a bright red coat.
He told police that his friend had a key and the residents had moved out and they took items that had been left behind.