URBANA — A Champaign man remained in the county jail Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a woman Monday.
Brian K. Maze, 41, listed as homeless, was arraigned Tuesday for attempted murder, attempted home invasion and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with an altercation with a woman he had been seeing.
A Champaign police report said Maze, who has a 20-year criminal record, has a history of threatening to stab people.
The report said Maze and the woman had been seeing each other occasionally for a few months and were using the apartment of another man in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue for their trysts.
They had been there about two days and were getting along when Maze left but returned there about 3:45 p.m. Monday, intoxicated.
He allegedly pushed the 27-year-old woman, produced a knife and said, “Do you want to die, (expletive)?”
He allegedly punched her in the head and shoved her to the couch. During the melee she sustained a serious cut to her hand.
A witness reported seeing Maze brandishing a knife at the woman and threatening to kill her. The witness heard the victim screaming and saw Maze run away.
He was located in the area and admitted being in an altercation but claimed the woman and two others had attacked him. Police found no other people at the apartment.
Hearing those facts, Judge Brett Olmstead set bond at $500,000 for Maze, who has multiple misdemeanor convictions for criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault and felony convictions for aggravated battery, threatening a public official and possession of a firearm.
Olmstead advised Maze that he faces six to 30 years in prison if conviction of the attempted murder charge. Maze was told to return to court Aug. 17.