URBANA — A homeless man with a criminal history dating back 30 years has been charged with two recent holdups at Urbana businesses.
Urbana police Detective Darrin McCartney said a University of Illinois police officer arrested Larome Kingcade, 54, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Champaign on two outstanding warrants in theft cases.
Urbana police had also wanted to talk to him about a Sept. 24 robbery at the CVS at 1818 S. Philo Road.
McCartney said about 8:30 p.m. that Thursday, a man handed a cashier a note that prompted the employee to hand over an undisclosed amount of cash.
Then, about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered B Spirits, 306 W. Main St., where he tried to buy liquor using a credit or debit card that was declined. He then allegedly held the liquor bottle in a threatening manner, prompting the clerk to hand over an undisclosed amount of money, before he left.
McCartney said police developed Kingcade as a suspect and let area officers know they wanted to talk to him. He was brought to the Urbana Police Department after his arrest Wednesday and admitted his involvement in the holdups, McCartney said.
On Thursday, the state’s attorney’s office charged Kingcade with robbery in the CVS holdup and armed robbery in the B Spirits holdup. Because of prior convictions, Kingcade faces Class X sentencing, meaning a potential six to 30 years in prison if convicted of either crime.
In each case, Judge Adam Dill set bond for Kingcade at $100,000 and told him to be back in court Nov. 24.
Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su told Dill that Kingcade’s prior convictions included residential burglary, burglary, aggravated robbery, robbery, theft and retail theft.
Kingcade admitted in August violating his probation in two Champaign County retail-theft cases but failed to appear for sentencing, Su said.