URBANA — A homeless man who allegedly used a relative’s identity to obtain hospital services has been criminally charged.
Josiah T. Shelton, 41, of Urbana was arraigned Tuesday on charges of identity theft, obstructing justice and theft.
An Urbana police report said Shelton’s relative was contacted in early August by a collection agency attempting to get payment for a $2,590 bill from Carle Foundation Hospital. The charges were for treatment given in September 2020, but the relative told the collection agency, and later police, that he has not lived in Illinois since 2018.
Upon further investigation, police found three other instances where Shelton had police contact and allegedly used the relative’s name instead of his own.
Identity theft is a Class 2 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Court records show Shelton has other outstanding cases for driving under the influence, driving under suspension, theft and unlawful restraint.
He has prior convictions for obstructing justice, burglary, theft, possession of a controlled substance and methamphetamine manufacturing, according to court records.
Judge Adam Dill set a probable-cause hearing for Shelton for Oct. 19.