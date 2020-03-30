URBANA — A Homer man who reportedly has a history of mental health issues was charged Monday with eight counts of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting his live-in girlfriend and that woman’s daughter early Sunday.
Judge Tom Difanis Monday arraigned Jonathon Perry, 28, for the shooting deaths of Kimberly Coyne, 54, and Blair Coyne, 24, who both lived in the 1600 block of County Road 2200 E, just northwest of St. Joseph.
Difanis set bond for Perry at $2.5 million and told him to be back in court April 16 for a probable cause hearing. Assistant Public Defender Ben Dyer asked Difanis to appoint a psychiatrist to examine Perry, which Difanis did.
Perry was dating Kimberly Coyne, according to Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson.
Her body was found inside her house while her daughter’s was found facedown adjacent to the driveway.
“She was definitely trying to get in a car,” Apperson said.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said deputies first became aware something was amiss about 1:45 a.m. Sunday when they received reports of shots being fired around the Coynes’ neighborhood. Deputies were unable to locate a shooting scene at that time.
Rietz said at 4:15 a.m., deputies received a call from Perry’s mother, Monica Perry of Homer, saying that her son was at her house saying things that scared her. He had been there about 45 minutes when she alerted authorities.
Rietz said Monica Perry “reported (her son) had a history of mental health issues and was making statements that suggested he had harmed his girlfriend, Kim Coyne, and her daughter Blair at their house in ... St. Joseph, where Perry had recently been staying.”
“He continued to make statements suggesting he was having mental health issues about the Illuminati and the end of the world. He was wearing multiple pairs of pants, and had an empty gun holster in the leg of one of the pairs of pants,” Rietz said.
“When asked where the guns were, he said two guns were with the Devil and the Anti-Christ. When asked if he had hurt anyone, he said he wanted a lawyer,” Rietz said.
Deputies noted what they believed to be blood on Perry’s hand. He had driven Blair Coyne’s vehicle to Homer and left it at the railroad tracks. Deputies found blood in it as well.
Deputies also found the two guns believed used to kill the women. A .38-caliber revolver and four spent shell casings were near Kimberly Coyne’s body while a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and three spent shell casings were found next to Blair Coyne’s body, Rietz said.
Rietz said if Perry is convicted of both of the murders, he faces a mandatory sentence of natural life in prison.
In 2012, Perry was sentenced to eight years in prison for a residential burglary he committed in Homer in December 2011. He was released from prison in July 2016. He also was convicted that year of driving under the influence.