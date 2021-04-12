DANVILLE — An autopsy was to be done Monday on a Vermilion County jail inmate who died Sunday.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified that man as Joshua Edwards, 43, of Hoopeston. Sheriff’s Capt. Michael Hartshorn said a correctional officer found Mr. Edwards unresponsive Sunday while doing routine cell checks.
Officers tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the jail. No time of death or other details were released.
Hartshorn said Illinois State Police have been asked to investigate.
Court records show Mr. Edwards had pending criminal cases for criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, battery and driving under revocation.