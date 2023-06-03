DANVILLE — A Hoopeston man who threatened deadly violence and bit the mother of his three children in the presence of police has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Vermilion County Circuit Judge Charles Hall on Tuesday sentenced Skyler Burke, 34, to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to intimidation, a class 3 felony.
He was also sentenced to three years in prison, with the term to run at the same time as the 10-year sentence, after pleading guilty to domestic battery, a class 4 felony.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the 10-year sentence was rendered due to Burke being extended-term eligible.
Burke will also be required to serve four years of mandatory supervised release based upon his guilty plea.
Hall heard evidence that Burke became irate with the mother of his children, possibly over diverging romantic interests.
The argument turned physical, and Burke made various threats of violence against the victim, “threatening to escalate to even more, possibly deadly violence if the police were contacted,” Lacy said.
Hoopeston police arrived and saw Burke holding the victim against her will.
He also bit her.
Lacy said the victim broke free from Burke. While he was being arrested, Burke threatened revenge against the victim.