DANVILLE — A 65-year-old man who attacked his estranged wife and others in her new home is headed to prison for 25 years.
A Vermilion County jury in March convicted Donald Langston, formerly of Hoopeston, of home invasion and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The jury heard that on Feb. 7, 2020, Langston forced his way into his estranged wife’s new home in Hoopeston armed with a bat and a BB gun and attacked her and other family members, who suffered severe injuries to the body and head.
Langston then chased his wife out of her home and attacked her again. He ran when Hoopeston police officers arrived.
On Friday, Judge Charles Hall sentenced Langston to 20 years in prison for six counts of home invasion and five years for aggravated battery, to be served after the home-invasion sentence.
Because Hall found that Langston had inflicted great bodily harm to his victims during the home invasion, he will have to serve 85 percent of the 20-year sentence, or 17 years.
He is eligible for day-for-day good time on the five-year sentence.