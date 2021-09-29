DANVILLE — A Hoopeston man who admitted he robbed a business in that city earlier this year has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Matthew Hofer, 38, pleaded guilty Friday before Vermilion County Judge Charles Hall to a single count of robbery.
He admitted that on July 3, he went into the 112 Wine and Coffee Shop in Hoopeston and ordered an employee to give him all the money in the register and implied he was armed, according to State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
Hofer took the cash and was arrested by Hoopeston police shortly after the holdup.
He was given credit on his sentence for 83 days served and other counts of theft and aggravated robbery were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.
Vermilion County court records show Hofer has previous convictions for possession of methamphetamine, burglary, obstructing justice, domestic battery and driving under the influence.