DANVILLE — A former Hoopeston man who sexually abused a child he was watching while the child’s mother was dying has pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault.
Richard Ingram was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
A Class X felony, the offense requires Ingram to serve 85 percent of his sentence and register as a sex offender for life. He will also serve between three years to natural life on parole, to be determined by the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Judge Charles Hall heard evidence that Ingram was the boyfriend of the 9-year-old victim’s mother. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the woman had Ingram watch the child while the mother was dying in 2019 and unable to take care of her child.
Ingram touched the sex organ of the child in the summer of that year.