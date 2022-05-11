CHAMPAIGN — Wednesday’s hot afternoon temperatures sparked a reaction in a drum of aluminum powder suspended in water at a northwest Champaign metal machining business that kept firefighters busy a few hours.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said workers at Wagner Machine Co., 3200 Farber Drive, noticed a drum outside the business had liquid boiling in it and called firefighters with experience in hazardous materials about 12:40 p.m.
“As temperatures heated up, it started to have a self-heating reaction,” said Smith, adding there was no real threat from that but that firefighters didn’t want liquid to bubble out of the 55-gallon drum.
“We were called there for one (drum), but once we were able to evaluate, we found all three were starting to have a problem,” he said.
Afternoon temperatures reached the low-to-mid-90s, the hottest day of 2022 in Champaign.
The solution was for firefighters to keep the drums cooled down with water as they waited for a professional waste-disposal company to arrive to take the solution away.
Since there was no real threat, no businesses in the area were evacuated, Smith said.