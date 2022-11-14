Champaign fire 1

Champaign firefighters respond to a blaze late Sunday in the in the 1400 block of West Bradley Avenue.

 Della Perrone/Champaign Fire Department

CHAMPAIGN — No one was injured but a family was displaced after a fire damaged their home late Sunday in northwest Champaign.

Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters were called at 11 p.m. to the single-family residence in the 1400 block of West Bradley Avenue and found heavy flames coming from the rear when they arrived.

They deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire.

Smith said as of late Monday morning, the cause of the fire had still not been determined.

No injuries to humans or pets were reported.

