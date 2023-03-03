CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign family will have to live elsewhere for a time following a fire in their home Thursday evening.
Champaign fire Chief Gary Ludwig said firefighters found an active fire in the living room of a single-story house in the 800 block of Richards Lane just east of Prospect Avenue when they arrived at 5:40 p.m.
Ludwig said a resident, who was home alone and got out safely, reported the fire. Firefighters were able to get it out quickly.
No one was hurt.
Officially, the cause of the fire remains undetermined, he said, but there was nothing suspicious about it.