SPRINGFIELD — A bill was introduced Thursday in the Illinois House to revamp the Prisoner Review Board, which decides whether inmates convicted of felonies will be freed and the conditions they will face if they are released from prison.
The goal of the new legislation, HB 5126, is to increase transparency, require a certain number of board members to have a law enforcement background and imprint victim rights on the board’s mission statement, according to its sponsor, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.
Durkin said the recent release of a cop killer, a murder-rapist and a child killer underscored the need for this legislation.
“These are just three specific cases, horrible cases, but they tell you everything you need to know,” Durkin said during a virtual news conference. “In each one of these cases a victim or their family publicly stated their strenuous opposition to the parole of each one of these.”
“Doesn’t that victim or the family member have any say? Shouldn’t they be afforded greater weight in a parole decision,” he asked. “Each one of these former inmates have one thing in common: They are cold-blooded killers who should have never lived a free day after their conviction and sentence. These monsters are the true faces of evil.”
Durkin served as assistant state’s attorney for Cook County for five years, working in the narcotics bureau and felony trial division concentrating on murder and violent crime.
Some major points of the HB 5126 include:
- Requires five members of the 12-member Prisoner Review Board to have experience as police officers or a prosecutor.
- Requires all hearings to be livestreamed.
- Makes clemency recommendations to the governor’s office public.
- Requires a two-thirds vote in favor of parole instead of a simple majority for those convicted of first-degree murder.
- Authorizes testimony from one representative of the inmate under consideration, one member of law enforcement from the county where the inmate was convicted and one member of the victim’s family at parole hearings.
- Makes the decision of the governor subject to the Freedom of Information Act.
- Requires the Prisoner Review Board to notify victims in writing when an application for clemency has been made within a week of the filing of the application. If a victim fails to file a statement 30 days before the clemency hearing date, a second notice should be sent. Allows for victims to receive a 45-day extension to provide a statement if they request it, and that time must elapse before the board can hold the hearing.
During the news conference Thursday, Durkin highlighted the release of three convicted murders: Paul Bryant, Ray Larsen and Johnny Veal.
Bryant was convicted of murder, rape, home invasion and burglary. He slashed the throat of a 59-year-old woman during a robbery in 1976 and the next year, raped, beat and strangled a 19-year-old woman before setting her on fire. Another woman was held at knifepoint, robbed and raped in her home. He was sentenced to 500 to 1,500 years and paroled in 2021. He is now 72.
Larson was sentenced to 100 to 300 years in prison after confessing to killing 16-year-old Frank Casolari in a forest preserve near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in 1972. At the time of the killing, Larson was serving time for robbery, but was on a “family furlough” from prison to visit his grandmother. After his release in May 2021, Larson fled the state, but was arrested and returned to prison on a parole violation. He is now 77.
Veal was 17 when he was charged with the sniper-style murders of Chicago police Sgt. James Severin and Officer Anthony Rizzato in 1970 as they walked across a field in the Cabrini-Green public housing complex. Veal was sentenced to 100 to 199 years in prison. The Prisoner Review Board voted to parole him in May 2021. He is 70 years old.
“The administration is placing criminals above victims, and they are trying to silence the voices of victims across the state,” Durkin said. “There is no reason that cold-blooded murderers are released back into society against the wishes of the people they hurt.”