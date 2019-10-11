DANVILLE — Police are investigating the discovery of human remains this week in an abandoned house that burned 11 months ago.
Sgt. Eric Olson announced Friday that shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a property in the 200 block of East Third Street for possible human skeletal remains found in an abandoned, burned-out house.
Police determined that the remains were possibly human and contacted the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office, whose staff confirmed that. The scene was turned over to Illinois State Police forensics experts to continue the investigation.
On Friday, the small home was easily accessible from the outside, with front windows busted out and no door or any other material securing the front entrance.
Police would not disclose who found the remains inside or who called them. They also did not specify how long it could take to identify the remains.
“We have no further comments at this time. We should have more information next week,” Olson said Friday.
According to Vermilion County records, the residence is owned by a rural Oakwood resident, and the property taxes were paid in June.
In a separate news release Friday, the Danville Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to the house at 8:33 p.m. Nov. 11, 2018, for a report of a vacant house on fire.
The release stated that firefighters put out the fire, but it did not say whether a search of the structure was conducted after the flames were extinguished.
The release also stated that police notified the fire department about 2:30 p.m. Thursday that possible human remains had been found at the property, and firefighters assisted local and state police with equipment necessary for the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call them at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.