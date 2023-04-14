URBANA — A Champaign County jury on Friday decided not to decide the fate of an Urbana man accused of the murder of an alleged cannabis dealer.
After about 11 hours of deliberation over two days, seven women and five men hearing the evidence against Kamryn Cheatham, 25, accused of fatally shooting Tramale Hooser in Urbana in 2019, told Judge Roger Webber they could not reach a unanimous verdict.
Webber declared a mistrial and set the case for a status hearing on April 26.
The jury appeared to struggle with their recall of the testimonial evidence from almost the beginning of deliberations Thursday.
About 90 minutes after got started, they asked the judge for transcripts of the testimony of the two men who were in the car in the parking lot of 703 Colorado Ave. with Mr. Hooser, 21, when he was fatally shot on Oct. 5, 2019.
One was Julian Welch, who identified Cheatham as the man who got in the backseat of Mr. Hooser’s car next to where Welch was seated, apparently to buy cannabis from Mr. Hooser. He left the car briefly, then returned and opened fire on Mr. Hooser in the front seat, then left in a car, Welch said.
Testimony from a police detective was that Mr. Hooser had $9,500 cash with him, a flip phone and prepaid phone cards, and in the trunk of his car a suitcase containing about 17 pounds of cannabis.
Front-seat passenger Elyjah Brown testified he did not see who got in the back seat nor could he identify the shooter. He had difficulty recalling details of the event and said he never told anyone that Cheatham was the shooter.
Jurors also asked to hear a brief recording that Mr. Hooser’s sister had made secretly of Brown a few days after the shooting during which Mr. Hooser’s family members were trying to get answers about what happened to their loved one.
The judge allowed all those requests and the court reporter prepared the transcripts, which were given to the jury late Thursday afternoon. They continued to deliberate until about 9 p.m., then went home for the night and returned at 9 a.m. Friday.
About 9:15 a.m., they sent the judge a note asking to review even more evidence, then wanted to know if they could have definitions of reasonable doubt and unreasonable doubt. The judge gave them the evidence they asked for but declined to offer any definitions, telling them that was their job to decide.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said he intends to retry the case. Cheatham is represented by Alfred Ivy, who practices locally and in Chicago.
Cheatham had been charged with Mr. Hooser’s murder just 10 days after it happened but was not found until last June in Indianapolis. He’s been in custody 293 days.