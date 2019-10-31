TUSCOLA — Seven people were hospitalized after a van carrying staff members and residents of a Champaign home for people with developmental disabilities rolled over Thursday evening on an entrance ramp to Interstate 57 in Tuscola.
According to a state police report, at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, Latonia Thatcher, 44, of Champaign, a staff member at The Residential Developers Inc., was driving the 2007 Ford Econoline van carrying two other staff members and five residents on the entrance ramp from U.S. 36 to northbound I-57 when she lost control. The van left the road to the right and rolled onto its passenger side in the grassy area near the shoulder.
Members of the Tuscola Fire Department extricated all eight people from the van. Injured were the two other staff members, Leslie Montenegro, 19, of Buckley and Schaquera O. Cross, 34 of Urbana, and four of the five residents — three women, ages 51, 53 and 63, all from Philo, and a 40-year-old man from Urbana.
All were taken by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Their conditions are unknown.
A fifth resident, a 24-year-old man from Philo, was not hurt.
State police report that everyone in the van was wearing a seat belt. Thatcher was issued a ticket for driving too fast for conditions.