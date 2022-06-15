UPDATE 4:15 p.m.
All lanes are open but tow-truck workers remain cleaning debris so use extra care driving in that area.
UPDATE 2:15 p.m.
The left lane of I-57 northbound at milepost 253.5 has reopened. Please use caution when approaching this area and consider using U.S. 45 to travel north from the 250 exit.
ORIGINAL
RANTOUL — A semitrailer fire north of Rantoul on Interstate 57 has caused a significant traffic backup.
The northbound lanes are temporarily closed as firefighting efforts continue near milepost 253. State police advise using U.S. 45 to travel north from exit 250.