URBANA — A Minnesota man with convictions in at least three states and pending cases in two is in the Champaign County Jail following his arrest Monday for allegedly having guns and drugs in his vehicle.
An Illinois State Police report said Tom Tramble, 36, of St. Paul was stopped in a BMW sport utility vehicle for speeding Monday morning on Interstate 57 near Pesotum.
He first gave the trooper a driver’s license with a name that the trooper found had an arrest warrant associated with it. He then produced a second ID with a woman’s name on it before admitting that it was fake, then ultimately gave the trooper his name.
The trooper discovered Tramble had a revoked driver’s license and was wanted on warrants in other states for identity theft, theft, burglary, possession of stolen property and obstruction of legal process.
Tramble told the trooper there was a gun in the glove box. The trooper found a loaded 9 mm handgun, which turned out to have been reported stolen.
Also in the SUV, troopers found about 34 grams of powder and crack cocaine, 12 grams of methamphetamine, 117 pills of oxycodone and 25 pills of Alprazolam, an anti-anxiety medication.
Tramble admitted that the drugs and the gun were his and that he bought the gun on the street, the report said.
He was charged with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and methamphetamine delivery. Conviction on the most-serious offense carries a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years.
Court records show Tramble had several convictions dating to 1998 for possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal damage, theft, attempted burglary, burglary, escape, aggravated identity theft, financial-crimes enterprise and trafficking in stolen identification cards.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Tramble’s bond at $750,000 and told him to be back in court Feb. 16 for a probable-cause hearing.