URBANA — A man and woman from Decatur arrested for allegedly speeding on an interstate in Champaign County have been charged with having almost 2 pounds of cannabis intended for sale.
Adham Qattoum, 27, and Elizabeth Gilliam, 21, were each arraigned Monday on a single felony count of possession with intent to deliver between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis stemming from their arrests Sunday evening.
An Illinois state trooper’s report said Gilliam was stopped for alleged speeding on Interstate 72 eastbound near Seymour. The trooper smelled the strong odor of raw cannabis coming from the vehicle and obtained identification for her and her passenger, Qattoum.
Police learned that he was wanted on outstanding warrants from Macon County for armed violence and aggravated driving under the influence.
After handcuffing him, they saw a large amount of cash protruding from his pocket and found a plastic bag containing suspected cannabis in one of his pockets.
Gilliam gave police a plastic bag of suspected cannabis that had been in her purse.
The report said a search of the vehicle turned up a black sack with four large vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis, and a backpack containing a digital scale, plastic sandwich bags, cash and other bags of suspected cannabis.
In all, police found about 866 grams of cannabis and $10,727 in the vehicle.
Court records show that Qattoum had previous convictions for driving under the influence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and telephone harassment.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $350,000 and told him to return to court March 30 with an attorney.
Gilliam’s bond was set at $5,000, of which she posted 10 percent and was released from jail Monday. She was also given the March 30 court date to appear with her own attorney.