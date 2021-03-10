URBANA — At least 11 times, an anguished mother begged God to not let it be true that her son could have killed two women.
“I hope he did not do it,” Monica Perry said to METCAD worker Ryan Fleck during a call for help at 4:15 a.m. March 29, 2020, after her son, Jonathon Perry, had shown up at her house and was “talking crazy stuff.”
Acting on that call, Champaign County sheriff’s deputies confirmed within an hour that her son’s girlfriend, Kim Coyne, 54, and Ms. Coyne’s daughter, Blair Coyne, 24, had been fatally shot at the home on County Road 2200 East, northwest of St. Joseph, that they shared with Jonathon Perry.
The 30-year-old Perry showed up in Blair Coyne’s car at his parents’ house in Homer and made statements to them that prompted his mother to call 911.
Six men and six women were selected Tuesday morning to decide if Perry is guilty of first-degree murder in the slayings of the mother and daughter. They heard a 30-minute recording of what Monica Perry relayed to a dispatcher early that Sunday.
“He says he’s killed somebody,” she told Fleck, who calmly guided her through dozens of questions designed to learn if her son was armed and where his victims lived.
In earlier testimony put on by State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink, jurors heard from Synthia Sydnor, a neighbor of the Coynes who heard gunfire in the early-morning hours.
“I thought I heard four shots. It was so loud and unusual. I never heard that in my neighborhood,” she said, explaining that she’s familiar with gunfire from being around a hunter.
Sheriff’s deputies were sent at 1:47 a.m. to investigate the neighborhood north of Interstate 74. They found no damage and no apparent shooters and cleared the call.
Sydnor said she didn’t know the Coynes well and had seen a younger man at their home a couple times.
Sue Emery, a friend of Kim Coyne, testified that Ms. Coyne had lost a lot of weight in recent years and had met a younger man at the gym in St. Joseph where she worked out.
Emery said Kim Coyne admitted she was having an affair with that man, later identified as Perry. Emery said she did not approve and ended her friendship with Ms. Coyne over it, never having met Perry.
But Hailey Everage, 18, of Kendallville, Ind., said she saw Perry in multiple video chats that she and Blair Coyne had on their cellphones.
Everage said she connected with Blair Coyne on a dating website in August 2019, and while a relationship didn’t work out, they became friends who talked, texted or sent messages through SnapChat daily.
She said that on a video Blair Coyne sent her about 1 a.m. March 29, she could hear Kim Coyne and her boyfriend “arguing and screaming back and forth.”
Although Everage said she never met Kim Coyne or Perry in person, she knew from her daily contact with Blair Coyne that the three of them were living in the St. Joseph home.
Everage said she heard more arguing when Blair Coyne called her at 1:21 a.m. It was her last conversation with her friend, who did not open the SnapChat photo that Everage sent an hour later.
Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Metzler testified that he and two other deputies were sent to the Perrys’ home in Homer about 4:15 a.m. to check on Jonathon Perry, realizing en route that there was a connection between the shots-fired call earlier in St. Joseph and the person they were told had said he had killed someone.
Metzler said as they approached, Perry got off the back steps where he had been sitting with his father, got on his knees and cooperated in being handcuffed and put in a squad car.
In nine minutes of video from the body camera Metzler was wearing, jurors heard Perry tell the deputies: “The end is nigh. I hope you know who I am: Jesus Christ. I got the code to the galaxy and the chip. I killed the Antichrist and Satan.”
He was able to tell a deputy where he was living in St. Joseph.
Then, “I turned myself in. I didn’t kill other people.”
“I love you guys for doing what is right,” Perry told the deputies.
After deputies found an empty holster in his waistband, they asked where the gun was.
“The 9 mm is outside with the Antichrist,” he said. “The 38 mm is inside with Satan.”
Acting on the information gleaned from the deputies in Homer, Sgt. Ed Moody and Deputy Joel Ping went to the Coyne home in the same neighborhood where they were unable to find anything amiss hours earlier.
They found the garage door open and could see lights on. They knocked on the front door, which was partially open, then went in, going room to room looking for people.
“I saw legs in the kitchen,” said Moody, describing finding Kim Coyne unresponsive and bleeding on the floor with a revolver near her.
Getting out of the house so as not to disturb evidence, Mood said he saw legs between a vehicle and a large tree.
Blair Coyne was face down, also not breathing and cold to the touch. A pistol was found near her.
Testimony today is expected to be about evidence collected from the St. Joseph home and Perry, who Rietz said in opening statements had blood on his clothing that contained the DNA of the slain women.
“What were they fighting about? Why did he shoot Kim in the back with the .38-caliber revolver? What did Blair see before she ran from the house, shoeless, without her glasses, towards her car, clutching her phone? We do not know,” Rietz said, adding that the evidence would prove that Perry shot the women, knowing his actions would cause their deaths.
In her opening statement, Assistant Public Defender Abby Causer reminded the jury that “things are rarely as they first appear” and that Perry did not have to prove anything.
“Listen to all the evidence. Hold the state to its burden,” Causer said.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum is presiding.