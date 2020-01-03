URBANA — A Champaign man who told a judge he was glad he was arrested before he could hurt anyone with a stolen gun has been sentenced to three years of probation.

George Edwards, 25, whose last known address was in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, pleaded guilty in November to possessing a stolen firearm and was sentenced Friday.

Facing up to seven years in prison for his third and most serious adult conviction — the others were for misdemeanor battery and driving under suspension — Edwards begged Judge Heidi Ladd to give him a chance to show he can do better.

The father of three whose own father was murdered when he was only 6 years old told the judge he was using drugs and running with the wrong people when he was arrested July 9, 2018.

Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott said charges against another, Mahlyk Jordan, 23, of Champaign, were dismissed in September when the state crime lab could not locate his DNA on any of the three guns found in the car the trio was in when police stopped it near Market and Bradley for speeding and having an expired registration. Jordan was the driver.

Schott recommended four years in prison for Edwards, but his attorney, Kevin Markes of Urbana, asked for a community-based sentence. He argued that Edwards had not been in any trouble since his arrest and has been working at different jobs to try to support his girlfriend and three children.

Markes argued that no one was hurt or threatened by the guns.

Through tears, Edwards told Ladd he had a drug problem when he was arrested but hasn’t used since as he realizes his first priority needs to be his children.

“I’m just so glad we all got arrested so we couldn’t hurt anybody,” he said.

Ladd agreed it was fortunate that the guns were not used and alerted Edwards that she was giving him an “extraordinary opportunity” by putting him on probation.

“It’s time to grow up, be there for your children and get clean,” she said.

She also ordered Edwards to perform 50 hours of public service.