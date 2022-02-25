URBANA — A young man who believes his being “in the wrong place at the wrong time” led to his conviction for first-degree murder was sentenced Thursday to 28 years in prison.
“I was trying to get a ride home,” London Taylor, 22, of Urbana told Judge Roger Webber near the end of his more-than-two-hour-long sentencing hearing. “I never intended for this to happen.”
What happened was the May 21, 2020, fatal shooting of Taylor’s close friend, James “Rooster” Coleman, in an apartment in west Champaign where several young men had gathered to shoot dice.
Although he did not shoot his friend, Taylor was charged with his murder because Mr. Coleman died during the commission of an armed robbery that he and Taylor were planning together.
Under state law in 2020, that made Taylor accountable for the death of his friend, who was shot in self-defense by Keith Baker, 25, the intended robbery victim.
Baker was sentenced in April to four years in prison for unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon and was paroled two weeks ago after having served 21 months behind bars. Baker had initially been charged with murder, in part because police said Taylor lied to them.
Baker’s murder charge was dismissed when additional evidence was uncovered to support his assertion that Mr. Coleman had pulled a gun on him and demanded his winnings. That evidence included a series of texts just before the shooting in which Mr. Coleman and Taylor talked about how to do the robbery.
On Thursday, Taylor continued to maintain that in spite of the incriminating text messages, he had no intention of robbing Baker and didn’t think Mr. Coleman was going to, either. A jury heard all that evidence in November and found otherwise.
In imposing the sentence closer to the minimum of 20 years, Webber rejected the notion that Taylor was an unwitting patsy in the plan.
“Mr. Coleman was the primary instigator and Taylor was his accomplice,” Webber said.
Aggravation
To aggravate Taylor’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink called Champaign police Detective Dustin Sumption to testify about how Taylor’s omissions during his initial statement to police and his multiple differing stories impeded the investigation into Mr. Coleman’s death and led to the improper murder charge against Baker.
Sumption said on the day he arrested Taylor on murder charges, while Taylor was visiting his probation officer at the Urbana courthouse, Taylor was “belligerent,” demanded to talk to a judge and physically resisted efforts to be handcuffed.
Alferink also had Sumption testify about his examination of Taylor’s Facebook page, which was rife with photographs of him smoking cannabis and holding semi-automatic handguns. There was also a post about a Chicago police officer’s shooting that featured laughing emojis posted under Taylor’s Facebook name, “Sane Honcho.”
As recently as last week, Sumption said, there was a post on Taylor’s page considered to be a threat directed at the “snitches” in his case.
Conceding that Taylor was in custody when that was posted, Sumption said it’s common for loved ones to post on inmates’ pages at their request.
Alferink also had Urbana police Detective Adam Marcotte testify about a May 2019 incident at Urbana High School where Taylor argued with his then-girlfriend, “pushed her against a brick wall,” then reportedly told the man who interrupted the dispute that he was a Black Disciples gang member and would beat him up.
Champaign police Detective Cully Schweska also testified about a March 2018 incident in which Taylor, suspected of having a gun, ran from him in northwest Champaign. Police found a semi-automatic handgun in the backyard of a home where Taylor had fled. His DNA was on the gun.
Mitigation
To lessen his sentence, defense attorney Jamie Propps elicited testimony from Marlon Mitchell, the executive director of FirstFollowers, a local group that tries to help 18- to 24-year-old recently released convicts reintegrate into the community.
Mitchell said his group made an exception and offered Taylor, at age 17, work through their building program. Mitchell said Taylor was “always respectful” and got along well with others in the program.
Another program director, James Kilgore, wrote in his letter to the judge that Taylor, a high-school dropout with aspirations of getting his GED, failed to take advantage of tutoring offered and quit his job at a fast-food restaurant because he didn’t find it rewarding.
Asked by Alferink if he was aware that Taylor was using cannabis and Ecstasy almost daily while he worked in the FirstFollowers program, Mitchell said he was not.
Propps also had Taylor’s mother, Cassandra Bryant, testify about his difficult upbringing.
Bryant said she and Taylor’s father were both drug users living on the streets in Chicago when he was born, so she asked Taylor’s paternal grandmother to raise him.
Taylor’s father, she said, died in the custody of Chicago police when Taylor was about 5 years old, an act that caused him to harbor ill will toward police officers since he learned how his dad died.
“He struggled with so much after his dad’s death,” she said, adding that Taylor was put in a mental institution for about a year when he was 10, and suffered from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
“There wasn’t a father figure in his life,” said Bryant, who added that after attaining sobriety herself, Taylor came to live with her in 2015.
He was able to get his own place at age 18, holding various cooking jobs, she said, but wanted to better himself.
“He just couldn’t find his niche,” said his mother, asking the judge to be lenient with her son, who she maintained has “a big heart” and misses Mr. Coleman.
Arguing for a 40-year sentence, Alferink said Taylor’s first conviction came when he was 16 for resisting a police officer and battery.
A 2018 adult conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon followed, then another conviction for aggravated battery for which he was on probation at the time he was arrested for murder.
“Everything is an excuse. Nothing is ever the defendant’s fault,” said Alferink, who said some of the writers of letters of support obviously didn’t know Taylor’s full story.
Propps countered that the testimony about his upbringing was intended to give the judge a fuller picture of Taylor’s mental-health and substance-abuse problems.
She had argued unsuccessfully for Webber to set aside the murder conviction or, in the alternative, grant Taylor a new trial.
“A lengthy prison sentence in this case is not justice,” Propps said.
The decision
Reviewing the evidence he heard Thursday, Webber said Taylor was to be commended for seeking help from FirstFollowers and said his lack of success in that program at age 17, given what he had gone through as a child, was understandable.
The Facebook posts, the judge said, “show a part of this defendant glorifying guns and showing disrespect for the laws of our society.”
Webber said the case did not call for a sentence anywhere near the maximum of 60 years but did warrant more than the minimum.
Prior to his November trial, Taylor had turned down an offer to plead guilty to murder for a 20-year sentence.
He was given credit for 567 days already served.