DANVILLE — While getting lunch one day in the cafeteria at Danville High School, Caleb Cordes noticed that a student with autism was sitting alone. The student’s friend, whom he had normally sat with, had moved out of the district.
No doubt many other students saw the scene as well. Cordes, a popular student at Danville, did something about it.
He went over and sat down with him and had lunch with the student. And he did so the rest of the school year.
An assistant principal at the school noticed and wrote a note of praise to his family. His grandmother Jeanenne Goodwin keeps it in a scrapbook of her grandson, along with many photos of him playing baseball.
An elderly friend of the family told his mother, Erica, that she had been talking to him at a gas station. When the woman went in to pay for her gas, she was told he had paid for her.
Caleb had a big heart, but he was not perfect. He’d been robbed at gunpoint by a man who was supposed to buy marijuana from him, and he was later arrested for allegedly having a gun in his vehicle, fearing another robbery might occur. But his family said he didn’t deserve to be gunned down in his driveway while sitting in his vehicle in April 2020 in a case that remains unsolved 20 months later. The death happened a week after his 21st birthday.
“We don’t know why they killed Caleb. He was the target, obviously,” his grandmother said.
A gregarious sort, Mr. Cordes loved life, his family said. And maybe more than life, he loved baseball.
When his family scheduled vacations, he declined to go because he would have to miss practices and games.
“From the time he was 2 years old, he wanted to watch ESPN,” Goodwin said. “He never watched cartoons. They lived a block south of the Legion. He’d walk down there to watch ball.”
Brian Hensgen, who coached him from the age of 6, first in tee-ball then up through American Legion ball for 13 summers, said he was a pleasure to coach.
“He was a highly competitive young man,” Hensgen said. “Baseball was his first love, it seemed.”
Mr. Cordes was the same age as Hensgen’s son and daughter, and he saw him around school and around town.
“He was always very friendly. A very nice kid,” Hensgen said.
Mr. Cordes, his best friend and their girlfriends had just pulled into the driveway of his apartment in the 00 block of Columbus Street after a trip to Los Angeles when someone standing in Mr. Cordes’ yard opened fire, plastering the car. Police found 17 bullet holes.
Mr. Cordes was obviously the intended target. His best friend, who had left the car to get his luggage, was shot in the leg and survived.
He said he could not make out the identity of the shooter or the type of car he was driven away in.
“His car was just bullet-riddled,” Goodwin said.
The two females in the car slumped to the floor to escape the mayhem.
Goodwin said the family doesn’t believe the shooting was in retribution for Mr. Cordes’ testimony against the two men who had robbed him.
The family believes police are doing the best they can.
“In Danville, there are people who don’t speak up and should, who know who did it, but won’t,” Goodwin said.
She said two of her sons — one a lieutenant in a police department near Richmond, Va., and another a former cop, now an attorney, came to Danville to look into the case.
“They both said Danville Police Department is not equipped manpower-wise or training-wise to handle the kinds of things that are going on in Danville,” Goodwin said. “They’re not faulting the police. We’re not faulting the police.
“We feel like they’d like it solved as much as we would. My sons feel like the cops are under water with the number of gangs in Danville.”
She said there are six unsolved murders in Danville.
Calls by The News-Gazette to Casey Miller, the Danville police detective handling the investigation, were not returned. Chief Christopher Yates was out of town and unavailable to comment.
Mr. Cordes left two sons — 3-year-old Chase and 17-month-old Chance, the younger of whom had not been born when their father was slain.
Goodwin said the family is going to make sure his sons know who his father was.
“The 3-year-old understands,” she said. “He will tell you, ‘A bad man shot my dad.’
“The only memories will be ones reinforced by us. The older one will tell the younger one, ‘That’s my daddy,’” while pointing at his picture.
Goodwin said Mr. Cordes loved Chase and couldn’t wait for Chance to be born.
“He was such a good parent,” she said. “He got up with him during the night. He stayed with him five days when Chase was in the hospital. He got up into bed with him to calm him down in the hospital.”
Mr. Cordes had enrolled at Danville Area Community College but dropped out because he needed money with the birth of his first son. He worked at Master Guard in Danville.
He had gotten laid off from work for two weeks due to a COVID-19 lockdown.
“During those two weeks, he spent every waking moment with that little boy,” Erica Cordes said. “I’m glad they had all that time. From the time he was little he said, ‘I’m going to be a better dad than my dad was.’”
Erica Cordes said she and her husband, Chad, who lives in Indianapolis, divorced when Caleb was 8 months old.
Goodwin said Chad Cordes is wanting to be a better grandfather to his grandsons than he was a father to Caleb. He picks them up regularly to spend weekends with them.
The family was close. Erica said her son was her best friend. They would talk by phone at least once a day after he moved into his own place.
“Caleb was a good child growing up,” Erica Cordes said. “I couldn’t ask for a better kid. He had a great personality. He knew how to get a laugh out of people. In his early teens I used to tell people, ‘I don’t know how I got so lucky with an easy teenager to raise.’ He would never talk back, never get in trouble.”
But when he was 17, he started hanging with “the wrong crowd who led him down the wrong path. Still, he was very respectful of me,” she said. “We just did everything together. I talked to him a few hours the day he died,” and they both said they loved each other.
She said “a big chunk of me is missing since he’s been gone.”
Caleb made the decision on his own at age 12 that he wanted to be baptized.
His grandfather Eric Goodwin, a deacon in East Park Church of Christ, did the baptizing.
A painting done by a friend of Erica Cordes’ hangs on the wall in the Goodwins’ home. It shows Jesus standing behind Caleb, helping him bat in the game he loved.
Formerly a regular at church, Caleb’s attendance had decreased in recent years. The Goodwins had always hosted their family for lunch after church.
Mr. Cordes had gotten his own house and had decorated the boys’ room “real cute,” his mother said.
“He wanted something bigger since he was going to have two boys. He fixed it up really nice. He kept it clean. I joked with him about how clean it was.”
Mr. Cordes was especially close to his grandparents. Caleb convinced his grandfather to switch from rooting for the Cubs to the Cardinals.
“I took him to one game a year to watch the St. Louis Cardinals,” Eric Goodwin said. “I’d get the best tickets I could afford. We’d usually sit down by the dugout and stay all night in a hotel.”
On the wall of the room Mr. Cordes stayed in at his grandparents’ house is a bat rack that Goodwin made for his grandson. It is topped with the letters “CCC” — Caleb Chad Cordes.
“A lot of the kids on the team called him ‘Triple C,’” his grandfather said.
Mr. Cordes’ death — especially its violent nature and the unsettled aspect of who did it and why — gnaws at his family.
“I don’t wish him dead,” Jeanenne Goodwin said of the shooter, tears forming in her eyes. “For a while I did. I want justice, not revenge. I want him punished for what he did.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.