First responders are dealing with multiple accidents on all three area interstate highways and in town due to freezing rain creating dangerously slick conditions.
And temperatures are not expected to be above freezing until after 8 p.m., said state police, who are urging people to stay home if possible.
Between noon and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, telecommunicators at METCAD fielded more than 40 calls for help from motorists who were in ditches, trucks that were overturned and blocking highways, and people injured in falls in the first really dangerous weather event of the season.
Several area fire departments have been assisting state and local police and ambulance services in trying to determine who needs help the most.
Accidents were first reported just after noon on I-57 south of Champaign but extended as far north as Rantoul as the afternoon wore on.
Likewise, there were multiple accidents and falls both in town and in rural areas. And those were in addition to several calls for ambulances to tend to people suffering from the severe effects of COVID-19.
Department of Transportation, county and municipal crews were out all afternoon salting.