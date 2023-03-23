URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted having a gun he was not allowed to have has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Eric A. Grubb, 45, who listed an address in the 400 block of North Sheldon Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. A more serious charge accusing him of being an armed habitual criminal was dismissed in return for his plea.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Grubb was seen on Oct. 6 inside the Pizza Pub on Congress Avenue in Rantoul with a gun. Patrons told Rantoul police he had pulled it from a pocket and threatened to shoot people after getting into a verbal dispute, according to a report.
Fletcher said Grubb had three previous convictions for burglary and others for forgery, threatening a public official, escape, disorderly conduct and harassment by phone.
As a convicted felon, he may not legally possess a gun.
Grubb was given credit on his sentence for 167 days served and is eligible for day-for-day good time. Webber agreed to recommend him for drug treatment while in prison.