URBANA — A Champaign County judge has approved an agreement between the state of Illinois and People’s Gas Light and Coke Company that resolves a 5-year-old lawsuit stemming from a natural-gas leak that reached the drinking-water supply for Central Illinois.
A release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the consent order was entered Tuesday by Judge Brett Olmstead and resolves a lawsuit filed by his predecessor, Lisa Madigan, against the utility in October 2017.
The suit came in response to a 2016 natural-gas leak at Peoples Gas' Manlove Field underground storage facility near Fisher that reached the Mahomet Aquifer, the largest freshwater source in Illinois, and nearby residents’ private wells.
The consent order requires Peoples Gas to implement a “groundwater management zone” approved by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. That involves the operation of four new relief wells to remove methane from the aquifer.
Methane is a major component of natural gas. Although non-toxic, it is flammable, and in high amounts can cause asphyxiation in enclosed spaces.
Peoples Gas is also required to conduct periodic sampling to track the extent of the release of methane and measure the progress to mitigate it through the relief wells. That has to continue until the state EPA agrees that the company has met the cleanup goals.
Following that milestone, Peoples Gas then has to do at least three more years of monitoring to ensure that the methane remains within approved levels.
“This consent order will ensure that Peoples Gas is held accountable for cleaning up the gas release and required to provide residents access to safe drinking water,” Raoul said. “My office will continue to work diligently to protect Illinois residents from contamination that threatens public health and the environment.”
As for households affected by the leak, Peoples Gas has agreed to offer water-treatment systems, bottled water, in-home gas-monitoring devices and ongoing water monitoring to any household with a high level of methane as identified by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
State health agency acting Director Amaal Tokars called the consent order a “significant win for the health and safety of central Illinois residents whose drinking-water wells have been affected by natural gas and demonstrates our commitment to working with our sister agencies to protect the environment.”
The consent order calls for Peoples Gas to pay $575,000 in civil penalties and make payments of $150,000 to the Illinois EPA, $25,000 to the state health department, $225,000 to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and $175,000 to the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois.
Affected residents who want more information can contact Barb Lieberoff at the Illinois EPA office at 217-524-3038 or barb.lieberoff@illinois.gov.