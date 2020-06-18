CHICAGO — The Illinois Attorney General filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a plasma-collection company with a location in Champaign.
Kwame Raoul accused CSL Plasma Inc., of discriminating against people with disabilities in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Illinois Human Rights Act.
The company allegedly denied service in November 2018 to a resident with a service animal at its Rockford location.
It also allegedly denied service to a deaf resident who requested a sign-language interpreter in July 2018 at its Montgomery location.
“CSL’s policies discriminate against people who have disabilities that attempt to provide plasma, which is all the more reprehensible during a time when our nation faces a public-health emergency,” Raoul said in a statement. “I will hold accountable any entity that discriminates against people who request equal access and reasonable accommodations to which they are entitled by law.”
CSL opened a location in Champaign in August in the former County Market grocery store at 312 W. Kirby Ave.