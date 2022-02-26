SPRINGFIELD — A bill named after a Danville man whose remains were found in September about 10 days after he went missing has cleared the Illinois Senate and is on its way to the House.
On Thursday, the Senate approved the Jelani Day bill, which would require a coroner or medical examiner to notify the FBI when human remains are not identified within 72 hours of discovery.
The bill introduced by state Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, amends the Missing Persons Identification Act to get the FBI involved sooner.
Mr. Day, 25, went missing Aug. 24, during the first week of the semester at Illinois State University in Normal, where he was a graduate student studying to become a speech pathologist. His body was discovered Sept. 4 in the Illinois River in Peru, about a mile north of Bloomington-Normal.
Mr. Day’s family said they suspect foul play on the part of the LaSalle County coroner and sheriff’s office and the LaSalle, Peru and Bloomington police departments, and for that reason, the FBI should have been involved in the case earlier.
The FBI did not get involved until after the body was identified.
Peru police reportedly asked the FBI to take over investigation of the case in October, but the request was denied.
The FBI, which continues to investigate Mr. Day’s case, is conducting a multi-platform national media campaign to identify new leads. A $10,000 reward has been offered. The agency hopes to secure additional information from Mr. Day’s close contacts to better understand the circumstances surrounding his death.
An attorney for Mr. Day’s family has also asked the FBI to investigate the death as a hate crime.
The LaSalle County coroner ruled his death a drowning, which the family and their attorney dispute, saying he was a strong swimmer.
Mr. Day’s cellphone was found in November along an interstate in Bloomington. The FBI has not released information on what was gleaned from examining the phone.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-CALL-FBI. Tipsters can remain anonymous.