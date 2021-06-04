MONTICELLO — On May 19, most Monticello residents woke up to the news that Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim had been killed while responding to a domestic-violence call.
For Monticello Police Chief John Carter, the news came earlier with a 6 a.m. request to provide officers at the Oberheims’ Monticello home.
“It was explained to me what had occurred, and it was uncertain how long we would need to post an officer at the residence, so I planned on 10 days,” Carter said.
With a small department that would find it difficult to fulfill the request in full, the chief reached out to the Illinois Law Enforcement System, a cooperative effort between agencies.
It came through.
“Within hours, we received a tremendous response from officers who wanted to show their respect for the Oberheim family,” Carter told city council members.
“The following agencies (sent) officers: The Monticello Police Department, Piatt County Sheriff’s Office, Atwood Police Department, Mt. Zion Police Department, Illinois State Police, Rantoul Police Department, Decatur Police Department, Illinois State University Police Department, University of Illinois Police Department, Maroa Police Department.”
The local police chief added that officers had commented how helpful the citizens of Monticello had been.
“It was mentioned that people brought food and water, thanking them for what they do. They also added that is not something they always see in the jurisdictions where they work,” Carter said.
He also thanked Kirby Ambulance Service, Monticello and Mahomet-Seymour school students, and local officers and their families for helping place flags along the route for the procession for Officer Oberheim that came through Monticello on May 20.
“I’m proud of Monticello,” council member Mary Vogt said. “This is Monticello, and this is what we do.”
Council member Wendall Brock said he had been approached about the possibility of naming a local roadway in honor of Officer Oberheim, with the caveat from Brock that it should be all right with the family.
If undertaken, it would likely be an honorary name that would be included with existing street signs, but not change local addresses, as Champaign city council members voted to do this week.
The possibility will likely be discussed further at future Monticello council meetings.