URBANA — After months of discussion at five council meetings and two town hall meetings, the majority of Urbana City Council members nixed funds for police to use automated license-plate readers for a year.
“I’m sad,” Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, a vocal advocate for the devices, said Tuesday. “It’s dead for now.”
Aldermen Jaya Kolisetty, Chaundra Bishop, Grace Wilken and Christopher Evans voted against the devices the night before, citing the lack of evidence that they prevent violence and their preference for spending the money on programs to address the root causes of violence.
Meeting as a committee of the whole, members were being asked to preliminarily approve letting the police department spend about $54,000 to use about 20 readers for a year.
Aldermen Shirese Hursey, Maryalice Wu and James Quisenberry favored sending the budget amendment to the council for formal approval.
Hursey urged her fellow aldermen to listen to the people in her ward begging for any relief from the shooting violence that has particularly affected north Urbana and north Champaign.
“It seems to me that the unaffected citizens are arguing more for the normalization of violence than the most affected citizens of this violence,” she said.
“I’m not going to stick cameras around Black neighborhoods without knowing that it’s going to help these communities facing this gun violence,” said Evans, who advocated asking the University of Illinois to launch a study measuring their effectiveness.
“I can’t see myself voting for this without having something else with it to vote for,” said Bishop, asking for the support of other programs to address root causes of violence, such as the Champaign-Urbana Trauma and Resiliency Initiative.
Kolisetty also said she could not support the technology.
“What the research does show is that they don’t work,” she said, calling for both short-term and long-term solutions. “It is selling false hope. I’m committed to addressing and preventing gun violence, and this is not a tool that is going to do that.”
But Wu said Rantoul has enjoyed some success in catching shooters using the license-plate readers and noted the county is also using the technology.
Champaign is in the process of working with a vendor on a proposed contract for the devices, which will be brought to the council for approval in the future.
“Do we want Urbana to be the void where people who conduct gun violence easily hide or be harder to track down?” Wu asked.
She noted that the investment for one year in the devices amounts to about $54,000, a drop in the bucket of $11.6 million that Urbana has to invest in the programs that all the council members want to help address the root causes of poverty and violence such as housing, infrastructure and services for youth.
Quisenberry said he also favored spending the money for the devices.
“I can’t hear somebody say they want to do something, then wait for a study from the UI,” he said.
Wilken said she was not convinced of the effectiveness of the readers and further asserted “they could cause potential serious harm to community members.”
Prior to the 4-3 vote, Marlin reminded aldermen that no one ever suggested that the readers would prevent violence and reviewed for them the funds available for other long-term programs.
“I do believe it will help identify shooters and disrupt retaliatory violence,” she said, adding that the policy for their use drafted by city staff took into account the concerns of council members. “The study (of their effectiveness) starts the day we install them.”
Discussion of the devices took up a little more than an hour of the council’s four-hour meeting.