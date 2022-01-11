UPDATE 8:45 a.m. Tuesday: Villa Grove Mayor Cassandra Eversole-Gunter reports that water has been restored, but a boil order remains in effect. The water main has been replaced, but storm tile still needs repair. Illinois 130 will remain closed while that is going on.
VILLA GROVE — Bruce “Bud” Allen said he can’t remember the entire city of Villa Grove being without water at one time in his 50 years in the community.
Sunday night and Monday was the first.
The owner of Bud’s Auto Parts had his business open Monday, but several others in the Douglas County community of about 2,500 didn’t bother. Places like Monical’s Pizza, and other restaurants.
It’s pretty difficult to run an eatery without water. Selling auto parts isn’t so bad, Allen said.
The water shutoff was due to a main break discovered at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Illinois 130, which runs north and south, near the railroad.
A shorthanded city crew tried to fix the problem but didn’t have the equipment to reach the depth needed to turn off a valve. The city had to call in A&R Mechanicals, Urbana, which arrived Monday afternoon.
Meantime, all classes were called off, and schools closed for the day. The community was waiting to find out when things could get back to normal. A boil order was issued.
Rooney Blumthal, manager of the town’s Dollar General, said it didn’t take long for customers to buy up all the bottled water he had for sale.
“I’m out of water,” Blumthal said. “It’s been a little challenging to stay open.
“I came in early, and we’ve been stocking water all morning. I’ve got a vendor coming tomorrow morning with a pallet.”
He said the store’s supply of baby wipes was also bought out.
Blumthal said he thought the town might be without running water “for a long haul from what I’ve heard, but you know how little towns are” with rumors.
The town’s grocery store, Rick’s Country Market, had also sold all of its bottled water.
Blumthal said he saw the city crew working on the main break as he came to work.
“There was just water gushing into somebody’s lawn,” he said. “It was like an ice rink. They’ve probably got their hands full.”
The town bank and Casey’s were also among the businesses that did not open, Blumthal said.
Mayor Cassandra Gunter said the city had to wait for the Illinois Department of Transportation approval to close both lanes of Illinois 130 to facilitate repair of the broken water main.
City Administrator Jacki Athey said the water main break was so extensive that it drained the city’s water tower faster than water could be pumped into it.
Exacerbating the problem was that three of the city’s five public works employees were off work due to COVID-19 protocols.
Another complication: The main is buried deep, meaning Villa Grove’s crew couldn’t reach it and had to call in a private contractor.
“The entire city is out plus Deer Lake, about a half-mile from town,” Athey said. “Early this morning, the mayor reached out to the owner of the grocery store to ask him to increase the stock (of water).”
Residents woke up Monday morning without water, and Athey said calls to the village office were nonstop for a time. Athey said some callers were relieved the problem wasn’t on their property and they won’t have to pay for repairs.
Allen said about the only problem with his business is not being able to wash his hands and having to make other plans for using the restroom.
“I know we’ve got some people in the outlying towns are hauling some water in to flush their toilets with,” Allen said. “It’s not a good situation.”
He said the town has been fortunate in recent years, not having major water main breaks.
“We had one a couple of years ago, but they were able to isolate it,” Allen said. “This is the first time in 50-some years that I’ve been here where it shuts the whole town’s water off.”
Gunter said she, like everyone else, is waiting to see how long the town will be without running water.