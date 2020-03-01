DANVILLE — It’s been a month since three longtime friends just hanging out and enjoying each other’s company were slain in the sanctity of one of their homes.
In a city that has seen about 150 shootings and 33 gun deaths since early 2016, some citizens are struggling to find the positive.
“The community is still grieving about our friends and loved ones,” NAACP President Ed Butler said of the brutal stabbing and beating deaths of Nathaniel Gentry, 65, Anthony Jones, 60, and Cordell Reed Sr., 67, men he grew up with in the central part of Danville. “When are we going to get a break?”
“The fact that the fellows have been caught ... that helped a whole lot. We feel real good about that,” said Butler, a contemporary of the men who is also a member of the Three Kings of Peace, working with young people in schools trying to set a good example.
Still, the brutality of the Jan. 22 murders of the friends allegedly at the hands of two young men, one of whom was a nephew to at least one of the victims, is sobering to a citizenry that has become somewhat inured to violence, especially the shootings.
A third teenage boy was present but has been charged only with aggravated robbery.
All three youths were in custody within a day of the grisly discovery by a woman who went to Mr. Reed’s home on Elm Street.
“Sometimes, it does take something to shock the public to say, ‘Enough is enough,’” said Danville police Cmdr. Joshua Webb, one of two men who supervises eight detectives who investigate all kinds of crimes in the city of about 31,000.
And while every death investigation is important to the officers, there’s no question that the killings of three men who just wanted to socialize on an unremarkable winter night is one the detectives will recall as remarkable long past retirement.
“That’s not what we deal with over here. We’re dealing with guys that say: ‘You looked at me the wrong way or said something disrespectful. I’ll shoot you,’” Webb said of many of the fatalities since 2016 involving young black men as both victims and perpetrators.
“When something like this happens, and you have three guys who like to get together and play cards, murdered in their home, no matter how you look at it, people get upset,” Webb said. “These guys were in their own home, a friend’s home. This was senseless.”
If anything resulting from such a horrendous crime can be labeled positive, perhaps it’s that witnesses helped police get to the alleged killers quickly.
“We had people coming forward with information, tips from family and people in the community, who people had seen over there. That led us to the suspects. That was definitely community-driven,” he said.
‘Out of touch with reality’
Butler, 68, said he knew the trio of retirees whose lives were cut short, reportedly over an argument about cannabis.
“Nate (Gentry) was a military man and worked several different jobs. He had just retired and those three guys all hung together and developed a really good relationship,” Butler said, adding the buddies got together almost daily to “talk and just have fun with each other. They just stuck together, didn’t bother nobody.”
“They were nice guys. Anthony (Jones) volunteered about every day at the VA,” Butler said of Mr. Jones, the youngest of the victims. “He played the piano and he played inspirational songs to the vets and popped popcorn and gave it to the vets.”
Butler said he didn’t know as much about Mr. Reed, who he said stayed closer to home.
The men’s obituaries indicated they shared a love of music and sports. They all had siblings. Mr. Reed and Mr. Gentry had wives, children and grandchildren.
Police said accused killer Cloanger Robinson, 18, of Danville, was a nephew of one of the victims, which would account for him being admitted to the home with his companions. The other youth charged with murder was Terrion Tinsley, 16, of Danville. Although he is a juvenile, a murder charge means an automatic transfer to adult court for prosecution.
The name of the third male, 17, has not been released since he is being prosecuted as a juvenile for aggravated robbery — an indication that he was armed with some kind of weapon while taking property, even though it turned out later he was not.
Without going into detail, Webb said police could tell there had been a struggle and that the older men had likely gathered to socialize on that Wednesday night before their bodies were found at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.
The investigation revealed that the younger males wanted cannabis and may have believed there was more in the house than there was. Webb said police believe there was a small amount of cannabis in the home intended for personal use.
Butler said the young men may have believed the older men had money.
“Those guys don’t keep no money on them. They wasn’t working. They got one check a month. Those little rock heads wanted to take what they had,” he said, suggesting a motive, however minimal, for the killings.
And, Butler said, the boys may have planned the crime.
“They had done a little video the day before on how they were going to do it. These boys were more or less out of touch with reality,” he said.
Butler was familiar with them from his work in the schools. In general, Butler said many young people he and his fellow Kings counsel have short fuses.
“Nowadays, these kids are so quick to fight back,” he observed, adding he and his fellow mentors try to give the young folks the attention they crave in order to work through what’s eating at them.
“We love these kids to death. I sleep with (thoughts of) these kids every night, tossing and turning, wondering what am I going to say to try to get these kids on the right track,” Butler said.
‘We’re not unique’
Deanna and Don Witzel own McDonald’s restaurants in Danville, Georgetown, Oakwood and Hoopeston, and are about to open another in western Indiana. Having lived in Danville for 20 years, they are passionate about the community and have put their money where their mouths are.
“Last summer, my husband and I donated money for the police to be able to work overtime during the summer. We had plenty of police on the street and that seemed to be very successful,” she said.
Police Chief Chris Yates tallied up the tab for that proactive work and they gladly paid it, close to $26,000.
That donation was partially a reaction to three murders in one week between April 23 and 30 in Danville. Two arrests have been made in just one of those three crimes. Those men are awaiting trial.
“Supporting the community that supports us is important to us,” Witzel said, adding Danville is hardly alone in its struggle with crime.
“We were shocked and saddened to hear about it,” she said of the murders of the three friends. “These kinds of things are happening all over the country. We are trying as a community to address the problems with substance abuse, mental health issues, parenting and families and have accomplished some wonderful things.”
Tinisha Shade-Spain, interim president and CEO of Vermilion Advantage, echoed Witzel’s thoughts.
“Do we have crime? Yes,” she said, adding that anyone who does a web search of Danville can see that. “We’re not unique with the problems we face.”
“To keep businesses confident in us and our workforce, we can’t shy away from it. They need to see progress,” Shade-Spain said.
It pains the business women to hear the emphasis on the negative.
“There are so many wonderful things abut Vermilion County. We are proud to be part of Step Up. We have more than 300 people who meet every other month to address issues,” said Witzel. “Every community has problems. It’s what you do about them that counts.”
“We’ve got so much good going on,” added Shade-Spain, citing the construction of a Carle medical campus as a “huge, huge win” for Danville, as well as plans for a casino to be built in the city.
Shade-Spain said she recently went to Decatur with other Danville leaders to visit that city’s newly opened substance abuse rehabilitation “Community Care Campus,” funded with millions from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
“It was a really good indication of how a community can identify a problem and take tangible steps to solve it. They very carefully thought out every detail of the recovery process from ... detox all the way through to people getting their kids back,” she said.
“We could take a page from them: identify the problem, pool the resources, and get it done.”
Butler said if he had millions, he’d like to see a residential treatment facility built for young people who need help.
“When we suspend and kick them out (of school), they are running the streets,” he said. “This wouldn’t be punishment. This would be help.”
Survey reveals concerns
Enter Melissa Rome of the Vermilion County Public Health Department.
As emergency planning and response coordinator and community liaison, Rome wears many hats. Currently, she’s shepherding the Illinois Project Local Assessment of Needs (IPLAN).
Done every three to five years in order to remain certified, the public health department surveys citizens from all over the county to identify concerns and strengths.
Rome said the public health department teamed up with OSF, Carle, the Vermilion County Health Board and the United Way on the survey, which asked “a slew of questions” on topics such as food insecurity, personal health, mental health, even gambling.
Last week, she presented the survey findings to community stakeholders.
The top three areas of concern for the 1,100 folks who responded were behavioral health, poverty and violence, issues that are usually intertwined, she observed.
In the 2017 survey, the priorities were substance abuse, mental health, obesity and teen pregnancy, the latter being a top concern for a “very, very long time,” Rome said.
“The focus is to figure out the next steps in those three areas. Vermilion County has high poverty rates, high food-insecurity rates. That can have an effect on the crime rate,” she said.
“With violence, they are going to focus on homes, schools, community. They didn’t want to focus on just one group,” she said. But given the enormity of the task, she said the group plans to seek guidance from the Champaign County Community Coalition.
Public ‘getting fed up’
While the working groups try to come up with ideas and services to chip away at those top concerns, police continue to seek something that costs no money: information.
“There are only a few (murders) where we don’t have a clue (who did it),” Webb said, adding they need witnesses willing to help them and prosecutors bring offenders to justice.
Webb said that has been happening, especially in the wake of the slayings of the three friends.
“I think we’re making some headway in that we are seeing a difference in the community as far as cooperation,” Webb said.
“A lot of times in previous years we had no cooperation. Even victims were not telling us what happened. ... Now, we’re getting people calling in, leaving anonymous information or names and phone numbers. More than anything, the public has been getting fed up with what’s going on out there. They are starting to get more involved with ‘See something. Say something.’ We’re hopeful that is going to continue and will make an impact.”