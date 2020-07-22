URBANA — An Indiana man who broke into a Champaign business last month to steal has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said Kevin Meyers, 54, of Gary pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to burglary.
Meyers admitted that on June 11, about 10:30 p.m., he broke into the Just Fore Fun Golf Center, 301 Eisner Road, grabbed about $2,865 worth of merchandise and $503 in cash, then ran.
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were sent there after the manager got an alarm notification and told deputies he could see a man inside on surveillance video.
Deputies found the front-door glass broken and caught Meyers not far from the business. He had done about $800 worth of damage, Boyd said.
Because of his prior convictions — four prior burglaries between 1987 and 2013 — Meyers had to be sentenced as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years in prison. Boyd said Meyers had other felony convictions for theft and robbery as well.
He was given credit for 41 days served.