URBANA — An Indiana man who allegedly picked up a gun dropped by his fatally wounded brother and returned fire in a shootout last month in west Champaign is in the Champaign County Jail.
Calvin Thatch, 35, of Lafayette was arrested Tuesday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force on a warrant issued earlier this month after he was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon without a firearm owner’s identification card and reckless discharge of a firearm.
The charges stem from a shooting that happened about 12:30 a.m. June 20 at Country Brook Apartments in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue in west Champaign.
A Champaign police report said officers found David E. Dalton Jr., 32, of Champaign had been shot in the back in a crowd of about 100 people. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Police recovered dozens of bullet casings, leading them to conclude there was a shootout.
They obtained video that showed Mr. Dalton was running while someone was shooting at him. He apparently returned fire, shooting behind himself before apparently being struck and falling to the ground, dropping his gun.
Thatch, who police said is a brother of Mr. Dalton, was identified on video as the person who picked up the gun and allegedly fired it in the direction of the person who was shooting at Mr. Dalton and another person who was not shooting.
The exchange of gunfire took place in a grassy area between two apartment buildings.
Thatch then ran off with the gun, which was not found. Because of a juvenile theft adjudication, Thatch is not allowed to have a gun.
At the time of Mr. Dalton’s death, police said they received little cooperation from the dozens of witnesses.
About two weeks later, as friends and family gathered on the afternoon of July 2 for a luncheon following Mr. Dalton’s funeral, about 100 shots were fired in the parking lot of the American Legion, 704 N. Hickory St., C.
Five people were wounded in a chaotic scene during which few people again were willing to cooperate with Champaign police. Kieshaun Thatch, 17, of Champaign, a nephew of Calvin Thatch, died that day. A pregnant woman was also hit by gunfire.
No arrests have been made for Mr. Thatch’s or Mr. Dalton’s killings.
They are among eight men, including a police officer, who have died by gunfire in Champaign this year. Police continue to look for the killers of five of those men.
Judge Adam Dill had set bond on the warrant for Thatch at $750,000 and ordered Wednesday that it continue.
Thatch is due back in court Aug. 17 for a probable-cause hearing.
Should he be convicted of the most serious count, Thatch faces four to 15 years in prison.
Court records show that as an adult, he has only misdemeanor convictions.