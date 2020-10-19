URBANA — An Indianapolis man convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Romero Leslie, 57, was convicted of the crime in June for inappropriately touching a teenage girl in a Rantoul home on July 7, 2019.
The first jury to sit in Champaign County during the coronavirus pandemic heard testimony in a one-day trial before Judge Roger Webber that included the allegations of the girl, who was left home alone with Leslie, while her female relative went to the store.
She testified he fondled her breast as they sat on a couch playing a video game, then he took her to a bedroom, tried to pull her pants down, pushed her on a bed and got on top of her. She was able to push him aside and get away, reporting to her relative what had happened as soon as the woman returned home.
That woman ordered Leslie to leave her home but didn’t contact police.
Police were eventually contacted about a month later when the girl’s mother told a church friend, who then told a pastor.
The case was investigated by Rantoul police.
Leslie was given credit on his sentence for 263 days served. Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones indicated he wants to appeal.