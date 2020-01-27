INDIANAPOLIS — Growing up in Champaign, Randal Taylor didn’t have a burning passion for any certain career.
His father, a University of Illinois professor of veterinary medicine, died of cancer when Taylor was only 7.
His mother was an accountant in the grants and contracts office at the UI.
It wasn’t until age 18, when he got a traffic ticket from a man he would grow to respect and admire, that the Carrie Busey Elementary, Jefferson Middle School and Centennial High School graduate had a thought that police work might be a career option.
Boy, did he pick well.
Late last month, the 55-year-old Taylor, who began his law-enforcement career in his hometown in 1987, was named chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, where he leads a staff of about 1,740.
“I still love it,” he said of the work that many of his colleagues retire from at his age.
Taylor won’t do that anytime soon — he promised the mayor of Indianapolis at least four years on the job.
From his early days patrolling the streets of Champaign to years of investigating child abuse and drug dealers to getting into police administration in Indianapolis, the former Parkland College student has made a positive impression in his field.
Champaign ride-alongs with Officer Adkins
An only child of only-child parents, Taylor said his memories of his late father, Paul L. Taylor, are dim.
His mom, Nellie Taylor, never remarried but did her best to expose her son to positive male role models. She died in 2005 but saw her son promoted all the way to lieutenant with the Marion County, Ind., Sheriff’s Department. In 2007, that department merged with the Indianapolis Police Department into the agency that Taylor is leading now.
Taylor said he was probably 18 when he was pulled over by Richard Adkins, one of the few black officers in the Champaign Police Department back then.
“I worked at the White Hen Pantry at Kirby and Mattis. He would come in when I worked overnight. He started talking to me and telling me about law enforcement. He would check on me and let me do ride-alongs until I was 21 and could test (for a police officer position).
“I went to Parkland (College) and was first looking into accounting like my mom. Finally, I looked at law enforcement and took some classes, but didn’t finish,” he said.
That’s because he was hired by the Champaign department at age 22.
At the time, he was the youngest rookie in the department, fodder for a young television reporter’s desire to package his story with that of one on the oldest rookie.
“Max Hinton was 55 or 56 when we started. He had been with the Illinois State Police in the early 1960s, then got out of (police work). He was a chicken farmer, I think. This guy was in incredible physical shape," Taylor said. "None of us could keep up with him on the runs. Sandra did a story on him being the oldest rookie. That’s where we started talking, and we got married in 1989.”
Sandra Chapman was a rookie reporter at WICD Channel 15 in Champaign. Now with WTHR in Indianapolis, Chapman is an award-winning investigative reporter and the mother of Taylor’s three children.
Their oldest son, now 27, was born in Champaign. Their 24-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter came after the couple moved to Indianapolis.
It was her desire to move to a larger television market that pulled them to Indianapolis. She was born and raised in Fort Wayne and got hired full time at WISH-TV, where she had interned in college. Taylor tested with the sheriff’s department, one of 1,300 people vying for 13 open spots.
“I was one of the lucky 13. I really believe God had his hand working in that,” Taylor said of the career move.
Ziegler: ‘Randy was just a natural’
Despite being gone from home for more than 26 years, Taylor said he has “great memories” of Champaign.
“I always stop in Champaign when we go to see our daughter (in college). I remember when Market Place (Mall) was little bitty,” Taylor said, marveling at the city’s growth.
He recalls fondly his first field training officer, Zane Ziegler, a retired Champaign patrol officer who works with the department now as a “certified technical investigator” and serves as its unofficial historian.
“I remember Randy taking me to meet his mom, and she made me promise to see that he didn’t get hurt on the job,” Ziegler said. “Randy was a natural, and you just knew he was going places, the nicest guy you’d ever meet.”
Taylor had his own humorous story about learning on the job from Ziegler.
“He was big enough that I could be totally behind him and you wouldn’t see me,” said Taylor, a small, wiry guy in his younger days.
Taylor recalled standing behind Ziegler as the experienced officer knocked on a door of a man with a beef.
“The guy comes out and had some complaint about a black man and was using the N-word. Zane said, ‘I’m going to let you tell Officer Taylor about it,’ and I stepped out from behind him. We had some fun with that,” he said of the complainant’s reaction to having a black officer try to help him.
When he left the Champaign Police Department, Taylor was the Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer, a precursor to today’s school-resource officers, working under the tutelage of Adkins, the guy who drew him into his career.
Chief: ‘152 murders last year. It’s crazy’
Despite little knowledge of Indiana’s state capital, Taylor quickly grew to love the city.
“When I moved to Indianapolis, I was on the street as a sheriff’s deputy. I worked narcotics and vice for a short stint, then ended up in child abuse for the majority of my investigative career. Then I went to internal affairs,” he said.
Although he wasn’t looking to get into administration, Taylor took advantage of openings as they came up. His first promotion to sergeant made him realize he enjoyed being a supervisor.
After the sheriff’s and city police departments merged, Taylor was a lieutenant, then later appointed a commander of community affairs, one of three assistant chiefs of police (heading investigations), then the only assistant chief, and just last month, chief.
Prior to talking with The News-Gazette on Saturday, Taylor had been at the funeral of a murder victim, a grim but important task he’s committed to for about six years.
“We had 152 murders last year. It’s crazy, but it’s down from 158 the year before,” he said, estimating he’s attended 200 funerals in the last two years.
Why?
“My father-in-law was a murder victim in Fort Wayne back in 1998. I was a young man. I identify with a lot of families," he said. "That’s why I come out and pay my condolences and make sure they are connected with the detective that has the case. If I can, I try to ... let them know that as a department, we do care. It doesn’t matter what they were involved in. It is someone who left the earth by gun violence. That’s what most of them are, and it’s unacceptable.
“We are trying to bring those numbers down and have those difficult conversations,” including those with parents who need to hold their children accountable, Taylor said.
“We are trying to find a clearinghouse so people can go to one spot and find what they need, be it education, jobs or mentoring,” he said of some of the underlying systemic issues surrounding violence.
Circling back to his roots, Taylor said poverty and not having two parents is no excuse to be a criminal. He pointed to a friend from his childhood who grew up in a rough north Champaign neighborhood who has made a good life for himself.
“He didn’t have parents, but he had family who looked out for him,” he said.