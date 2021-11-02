URBANA — An Indianapolis woman arrested over the weekend for allegedly entering vehicles at State Farm Center and stealing items during the Illini football game didn’t show up for court Monday.
A University of Illinois police report said Felicia D. Jones, 39, was arrested about 12:30 p.m. Saturday by police who found her seated in a vehicle that did not belong to her with another person’s purse in her lap.
Her arrest came after UI police had used security cameras and other unspecified techniques to try to catch the person or people who, since 2018, had been entering vehicles during athletic events or concerts at State Farm Center.
Police said they have received “multiple” reports of credit or debit cards being stolen from vehicles and used later.
While Saturday's football game was going on in nearby Memorial Stadium, a UI police detective saw Jones entering several vehicles in the State Farm Center parking lot.
She was taken to the county jail and on Sunday appeared before a judge who set her bond at $50,000. She posted 10 percent of that amount and was released later that day and told to return to court Monday to be arraigned.
The state’s attorney’s office filed a single Class 3 felony count of burglary Monday alleging she entered a vehicle without causing damage, but she did not show up to court. The court record said she will be mailed a notice that she will forfeit her cash bond if she doesn’t turn herself in.
Court records show she had previous convictions in Indiana for theft, forgery, receiving stolen property, fraud and driving under suspension.