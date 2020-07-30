URBANA — An inmate at the Champaign County Jail has been charged for allegedly breaking a fellow inmate’s jaw.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Herbert Shah, 27, of Champaign was arraigned Tuesday on a single count of aggravated battery alleging that on Monday, he punched a fellow inmate seven times in the face.
Correctional officers found the man unconscious on the floor with blood around his nose.
A review of surveillance video showed Shah and the man exchanging words, then Shah punching the man, who fell to the floor.
He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment of a broken jaw, Rietz said.
Shah has been in the county jail since June 28, 2019, awaiting trial on charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon on parole. His case is set to be tried Aug. 31.
If convicted of the aggravated battery, he would have to serve any sentence for that after whatever sentence he might receive if convicted in the 2019 shooting case.