URBANA — A Champaign man already jailed for the attempted murder of one man and the murder of a second has been charged with bribery.
Judge Anna Benjamin on Thursday arraigned Coreyon Duncan, 33, for a single count of the Class 2 felony offense and set his bond at $200,000.
The charge alleges that between Sept. 12 and Dec. 30, 2021, Duncan, through a third party, offered to pay the victim in the attempted murder case so that man would not testify against him.
The case was investigated by Champaign police, who also worked the other cases for which Duncan is awaiting trial.
Duncan was charged in late May 2020 with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly shooting the man outside a home on Ridgewood Drive in Champaign, leaving the man seriously injured. It wasn’t until March 2021 that he was arrested in Las Vegas.
Later in 2021, Duncan was also charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 26, 2020, shooting death of Alan T. Harden, 31, of Decatur. Mr. Harden was found dead on the street in the 2500 block of Leeper Court, Champaign.
Duncan is being held in lieu of $3.6 million bond in his three pending cases and is due back in court Aug. 31.