URBANA — An inmate in the Champaign County satellite jail who allegedly hit two fellow inmates has been charged with aggravated battery.
Malik Chapple, 27, is scheduled to be tried Friday by a jury before Judge Randy Rosenbaum on a weapons charge related to a July 2021 shooting at a funeral luncheon outside the American Legion in north Champaign.
Chapple is representing himself in that case. But at his arraignment on the new charges Tuesday, he asked for and received the services of a public defender.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher told Judge Brett Olmstead that Chapple was sweeping at the jail Sunday when he got into a verbal argument with another male inmate.
During the argument, Chapple allegedly began hitting the other man with a broom and, in the process of hitting him, also allegedly struck a second inmate.
Bucher said the altercation ended when Chapple was zapped with a taser by a jail employee.
Asking for a $100,000 bond, Bucher said Chapple had prior convictions for criminal trespass, violation of bail bond and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup said Chapple has ties to the community and is the father of five children, three of whom stay with him. She asked that he be released on recognizance.
Olmstead set Chapple’s bond at $10,000 and told him to return to court for a probable cause hearing on Sept. 21.