Being a downtown Champaign business owner, AL ALLISON has learned, comes with “a little extra status.”
“Unfortunately, it also comes with any and every bad thing that occurs downtown being attached to your business,” says the owner of the Next Level Hair Parlor, at the corner of Washington and Hickory streets.
“I honestly don’t even concern myself with any of it. The more attention and time we give to the random few that have chosen not to follow any of a civilized community’s rules, the bigger the problem becomes, even when it’s not that big at all.
“In the end, it’s technology that’s going to win the war on all this senseless violence, not people. So install more cameras in and around your businesses if you’re that concerned about crime. Giving police full access to them in real time also helps them do their job faster.
"In the end, unless we’re in some ‘Minority Report’ mess, you’re not going to ever stop a violent impulsive crime. Ever. We can only limit the drive to commit them.”
Downtown policing will be among the topics up for discussion tonight, when Champaign City Council members will be asked to sign off on an agreement to pay Chicago-based AGB Investigative Services $203,986 to provide security downtown three nights a week through the end of this year.
Here are 10 highlights of the 109-page packet on the proposed deal that’s been prepared for council members:
1. Founded by John and Denitra Griffin in 2001, AGB touts itself as the nation’s largest Black-owned security firm. The Chicago-based business has no problems meeting the requirements of the Champaign Diversity Advancement Program — among its 1,348 employees are 758 Black women, 554 Black men, 15 Hispanic men, 10 Hispanic women, 10 White men and one White woman.
2. AGB, which also does cybersecurity work, is no stranger to Champaign, having already contracted with Unit 4 schools in 2021-22 and employing 20 security guards in the C-U area.
3. As you likely well know by now, outside help is needed due to a Champaign Police Department that’s “currently significantly understaffed,” with 19 vacancies and 27 “unserviceable positions.” The latter term is used to describe officers who are attending the police academy (seven at the moment), in field training (another seven), on limited duty (seven), off due to duty injury (four) and on military leave (two).
4. Among the efforts underway to recruit more officers: a marketing campaign developed by Champaign’s Surface 51 that targets experienced officers in Illinois and surrounding states. In the first two weeks after the campaign began, the city’s “lateral recruitment webpage” received 402 clicks.
5. AGB would be responsible for patrolling the downtown business district, which the city defines as the area bounded by Washington Street to the north, First Street to the east, University Avenue to the south and State Street to the west.
6. The agreement calls for AGB to provide five trained officers to patrol the district (including municipal parking lots, a problem area in summers past) from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. AGB has the ability to add more hours and days “if requested.” The city has the ability to reduce staffing “if appropriate.”
7. AGB staff wouldn’t be armed with firearms “but could carry less-than-lethal options, including an expandable baton, Taser and/or pepper spray.”
8. You’ll know them when you see them — uniforms would include AGB markings and company-issued body cams.
9. Downtown business owners were supportive of having a private security presence in the area, with many “downtown stakeholders” expressing to city staff a desire to have “a more regular and consistent law enforcement presence to proactively address order maintenance issues and deter illegal activity.”
10. With council’s blessing, the target start date would be 23 days from today, May 26.