CHAMPAIGN — A 14-year-old double murder case of two best friends killed in Edgar County is getting renewed attention thanks to the efforts of a retired police officer and one of his Crime Stoppers colleagues.
And in an unusual twist, friends of Ryan Riddell and Mark Prasse, as well as complete strangers, have taken to social media to fundraise a possible solution to their unsolved deaths.
“There is evidence seized from the crime scene that has been able to be examined with new technology in another lab outside the state. However, it’s a private lab, and it costs money to examine the evidence,” said Troy Daniels of Champaign.
Retired from 34 years of police work for the city of Champaign and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Daniels is now immersed in producing a podcast dubbed “True Crime Takedown.”
In 2020, he and Dawn Coyne Trimble, who are both involved in local and state Crime Stoppers organizations, teamed up to investigate and produce a three-part series of three potentially intertwined crimes that culminated in the killings of the 32-year-old men.
They died violently by shooting inside Prasse’s rural Chrisman home on Jan. 28, 2008.
Despite hundreds of interviews of people by dozens of Illinois State Police investigators, no one has ever been arrested for their murders.
“It would just give some sense of ‘justice finally prevails,’” Terry Romine said about how his life would change if he knew what happened to his stepson.
Romine, 63, of Villa Grove was married to Riddell’s late mother, Juanita, for 32 years prior to her death in 2015. Ryan Riddell, also of Villa Grove, inherited his father’s farming operation following the death of his dad, Jim Riddell, 61, in 2005.
Romine was very close to his stepson and said not a day goes by that he doesn’t think of him or his untimely demise.
Prasse hailed from Wellington in Iroquois County. After receiving his engineering degree in 1998 from the University of Illinois, where he and Riddell met and became fast friends, he worked in Danville and later at North American Lighting in Paris. He was employed at the Paris company at the time of his death.
In 2010 interviews, Illinois State Police investigators then working the case told The News-Gazette that one or both of the men were targeted and were not the victims of a robbery or a burglary that they interrupted.
What police have never said is why they believe that and which of the well-liked young men may have been the target.
Romine said he has an idea but is not willing to share.
“The first thing they (police) told me and Juanita is that loose lips sink ships. If they hear anything they’ve shared with us that wasn’t supposed to get out of the bag, they wouldn’t share with us anymore,” he said.
“It’s not a pleasant situation. The worst thing is, there are very few days when I’m out that somebody doesn’t say, ‘Anything new?’ I can’t even tell my dad, my sister or my daughter what I know,” said Romine.
What Daniels learned as he and Trimble researched their podcasts was that state police had interviewed hundreds of people and collected “a large amount of samples” of DNA from people who had contact with the slain men.
Original investigators have been replaced with others with fresh eyes who have gone over evidence and generated new leads, Daniels said.
“Due to the nature of the examinations that have to occur, we knew it would (cost) many thousands of dollars,” Daniels said.
Daniels teamed up with the nonprofit “Season of Justice Corporation,” founded by another popular crime podcaster, to help pay for the advanced forensic work.
Season of Justice has agreed to match up to $10,000 so friends of Prasse and Daniels launched a GoFundMe account to raise the initial $10,000. As of Monday, the “Justice for Ryan Riddell and Mark Prasse” fund set up Wednesday had hit about half of its goal.
Chris Cheely of Tolono, and Rich Osborne of Katy, Texas, who both grew up with Riddell in Villa Grove, are grateful to Daniels for his podcasts and leading the fundraiser organizers to Season of Justice.
“This is an unsolved murder to a good friend to many of us locally. Until you have answers, the questions continue to haunt you. Over time as technology develops and is enhanced, additional opportunities and resources become available to continue this investigation,” Cheely said. “The best we can hope for would be closure but we know this is not going to bring them back.”
“We just want to find answers for the families and the loved ones,” added Osborne.
Daniels said he doesn’t know where the private lab is but believes the work it can do involves technology not available through the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.
Additionally, the proceeds of a golf outing that’s been held almost annually since Riddell’s death, at the Tri-City Country Club in Villa Grove, will go to the evidence testing effort. Osborne said that normally funds a scholarship for a Villa Grove High graduating senior with an interest in studying agriculture.
This year’s event is set for May 29 and interested golfers can sign up with Lon Tay (lon.tay@hillardagency.com).
Daniels is well aware there are many worthy causes out there competing for folks’ money.
But he said after researching the “very complex” case of the men’s murders, he is more in tune to the pain their families have endured and just wants to help.
“Even five dollars from someone helps. We can’t guarantee this is going to result in an arrest. But if it does and you helped pay for the examinations … leading to murderers being arrested, that would be awesome,” Daniels said.