CHAMPAIGN — Police and fire investigators continue to look into a fire last week at the AMC Champaign 13 movie theater that appeared to be intentionally set.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters were called at 9:25 p.m. Friday to the theater at 910 Meijer Drive.
Smith said employees found smoke in Theater 12 and initially thought it was coming from a projector room in the rear.
Fire crews also found smoke but no heat and discovered that sprinklers had put out a fire in three seats. Another seven seats were significantly damaged by heat.
Smith said three or fewer sprinkler heads activated in that area only and put the fire out. He was unaware if any patrons were in the theater when the fire started.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Champaign police Department at 217-351-4545 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.