CHAMPAIGN — Champaign fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire in a vacant home Wednesday afternoon.
At 2:20 p.m., light smoke could be seen coming from the eaves of a two-story house on the north side of the 500 block of East Eureka Street. A passerby noticed it and called 911.
Firefighters broke windows to vent the smoke and confirmed there was no one in the house.
Department spokesman Randy Smith said the fire started on the stairs leading to the second floor. An investigator was trying to determine how the fire started.