URBANA — A fire that heavily damaged offices of the Urbana school district in east Urbana remains under investigation.
Urbana Fire Battalion Chief Greg Kingston said firefighters were alerted to smoke in the building at 1101 E. University Ave. about 12:40 a.m. Thursday by someone from the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.
The MTD owns the building, which years ago housed the Motorola offices, and rents about half of it to the school district for its central offices, which occupy the west end of the building.
Firefighters found flames in the lobby area when they arrived just four minutes after being called.
Urbana school board President Paul Poulosky said district employees were doing triage Thursday morning to complete essential services like payroll.
The offices are closed to the public until further notice. Employees who can work from home are doing so and those who can’t are going to other buildings. The district said central office employees can be reached via email.
The fire apparently started in the middle entrance to the single-story building and heavily damaged the vestibule and the lobby.
“There’s a secure door on the outside and everyone has to be buzzed in,” Poulosky said. “The vestibule is small, and there is a second set of doors about 4 feet away. Go through those and you are in the lobby. The lobby was gutted, and the vestibule was pretty burned up, too.”
Kingston and fellow Battalion Chief Greg Smith said firefighters had the fire out in less than 12 minutes. But there was heavy smoke throughout the building, and a large truck-mounted fan was brought in to help with ventilation. Firefighters remained at the building until about 4:30 a.m., Kingston estimated.
He credited the MTD employees who called in the fire at 12:38 a.m. with keeping it from being more damaging than it was.
“We’re not sure if the fire-alarm system functioned as well as it could have, and the building is non-sprinklered," Kingston said. "Someone from MTD alerted us. The fire had a bit of a chance to get going before we got notified. We still got a fast knock on it."
MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt said there is smoke and soot, but no fire damage, to the MTD operations offices adjacent to the school district's space that will need to be cleaned up. MTD employees whose offices are smelly have been shifted to other work spaces.
Gnadt said an older part of the building isn’t covered by a sprinkler system because there are wooden beams in that space, and penetrating them to install a sprinkler system would be expensive and could damage the integrity of the structure.
The fire alarm in the building worked, but it didn’t contact the fire department, “so that will be one of our first repairs,” he said. “That is priority number one, to get that functioning.”
The good news, Gnadt said, is because the MTD is a round-the-clock operation, multiple employees were present at the time of the fire called 911 when the alarm was activated.