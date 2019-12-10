FITHIAN — An Iowa truck driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after his rig overturned on Interstate 74 in Vermilion County.
Illinois State Police at Pesotum said just before 11 a.m., Danny L. Faust, 58, of Earlham, Iowa, was headed west in the right lane about 2 miles east of Fithian when he drove across both lanes and ran off the road to the left.
The tanker semi overturned and hit the left-side guardrail.
Faust was wearing a seat belt and was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.