URBANA — On Monday, a young man convicted of shooting into an occupied car urged Tom Difanis to be lenient with him for his “stupid decision,” then wrapped up his chance to sway the veteran judge by saying, “May God bless you in your retirement.”
Difanis, 74, didn’t acknowledge the good wishes. Instead, he ticked off all that the 25-year-old had going for him: his young age, that the conviction was his first as an adult, that he has obtained his GED and some college education, and he’s held a job.
And then Difanis sentenced him to eight years in prison.
Harsh? Perhaps.
The sentence was seven years less than he could have received, it’s likely to be cut in half as soon as he gets to a state prison, and Difanis recommended the man for drug treatment while locked up.
The man said his entrenched habit contributed to him shooting into a car with three women, narrowly missing one. A few inches more and he could have faced a murder conviction and life behind bars, Difanis observed.
The man’s jury trial in September was the last of Difanis’ 48-year legal career. On Wednesday, he put his robe over his arm and left the courthouse with a minimum of fanfare from loyal support staff.
“Tom has always been a champion of common sense,” Heidi Ladd said.
A recent retiree from the Champaign County bench, Ladd worked 40 years with Difanis, first as an assistant prosecutor when he was Champaign County state’s attorney, then as his fellow judge.
“When he was state’s attorney, his office had the reputation of being one of the best in Illinois. Serious prosecutors hoped to be hired there because he encouraged an excellent and dedicated team,” she said.
“I have fond memories of getting through tough times and sharing gratifying moments,” Ladd said of her and Difanis’ professional relationships.
Difanis first stepped into the Champaign County courthouse as a rookie prosecutor in 1972 after a brief stint as a lawyer for VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) in Cook County.
He was familiar with Champaign County, having attended the University of Illinois College of Law for three years, graduating in 1971.
In the intervening five decades, the prosecutor-turned-judge with the gruff exterior and a delightfully twisted sense of humor has definitely left his brand on the county’s criminal justice system.
In 1976, Difanis ran against his former boss to be elected state’s attorney, a post he held for a record 19 years.
In 1995, he was appointed to the circuit judgeship vacated by Robert Steigmann, who went to serve on the Fourth District Appellate Court and is still there.
While far off retired Judge Harry Clem’s record 37 years on the bench, Difanis’ 25-year run is one of the longer tenures for a Sixth Circuit judge.
As state’s attorney, he led by example, carrying a full caseload.
“I did my turn in arraignment court. I did bond court,” he said.
In 1979, when Steigmann, a circuit judge, took responsibility for hearing juvenile delinquency cases — previously relegated to associate judges — Difanis stepped up and took on the entire delinquency caseload for his office as well.
As a judge, he’s also administered a delinquency caseload his whole time on the bench.
“My management philosophy came from my father: ‘You don’t have anybody do something for you that you are not willing to do yourself.’ Pa would be down there lifting the track, putting ties in,” said Difanis of his late Italian immigrant father, who worked for the railroad on Chicago’s south side.
The youngest of three children, Difanis was in junior high when his mother died of cancer. During the summers after high school and through college, he worked in a steel mill to help pay for his education. It was hot and dangerous.
“Those workers took care of us college students. Those guys would say, ‘Tommy, you don’t want to do this the rest of your life.’”
He heard what they said.
‘It’s a very, very difficult job’
During his tenure as state’s attorney, it was common for the senior assistants to take turns prosecuting murders. He kept several for himself, having an affinity for courtroom work.
“We would also show up at the scene. No matter how good an investigation is, no matter how good the crime scene photos are, nothing can compare to being there.
“In the middle of the night, we’d be hauling off to a murder scene. You do that enough times, it kind of chips away at your soul.
“I can remember I’d come home at 2 or 3 in the morning, then I would go in Matt or Jenny’s bedroom and just sit there and look at them,” he said of the oldest two of his five children.
“It’s a very, very difficult job.”
He handled scores of gruesome murders: a young mother who stabbed her toddler sons to death in 1983, a former UI football player who shot and killed his mother-in-law and sister-in-law and raped his wife in front of their daughter in 1988, a young man who stabbed a Parkland College student to death in 1990 as she showered in her campus apartment, the 1992 shooting deaths of a man and woman and the wounding of another couple by three men upset over the theft of drugs and electronic equipment from one of them.
Early in his prosecutorial career, he boldly took on the Democratic members of the Urbana City Council, who routinely met in “caucus” at the home of a council member prior to a meeting and discussed city business.
Difanis prosecuted the so-called “Urbana Nine” for violating the Open Meetings Act. The Illinois Supreme Court came down on the side of Difanis and the citizenry in 1980.
In 1990, Difanis was brave enough to employ the nascent science of DNA analysis — something he had heard about at a conference — to win a conviction against a man accused of a 1988 rape of a woman on campus. It was the first time DNA was admitted in an Illinois court case.
Pretrial publicity moved the case to Bridgeview in Cook County. It took two days for prosecutors to elicit the complicated technology from witnesses. It took the jury about an hour to convict. Coincidentally, the trial occurred over Valentine’s Day, when an ice storm paralyzed much of Champaign County for several days.
Difanis also took on massage parlor owners and adult bookstores in the 1980s.
“It was prostitution,” Difanis said of the massage parlors, “a quality-of-life issue.” He prevailed.
‘Tom never worried about politics’
As for the adult bookstores, Difanis said if he had to do his prosecutor’s career over, he’d pass on that attempt to dictate morality.
“It wasn’t worth the effort we had to put in. I tried one of those cases against Beckett. The jury was out a nanosecond and found the book store not guilty,” he said.
Steve Beckett, a distinguished Urbana defense attorney who is a contemporary of Difanis and a longtime professional adversary, launched his career with the defense of adult bookstores in several states.
“There was a significant segment of society that was heavily against the presence of adult materials in any community,” Beckett said. That segment pressured Difanis to try to eliminate the stores.
“Those were very difficult cases because they were tied to community standards. You are talking about a question that touches on freedom of speech in a university community,” said Beckett, a longtime trial advocacy instructor at the UI law school.
“That requires a significant amount of manpower. The cases are always going to be tried.”
“Tom, I think, did what any prosecutor would do under those circumstances and would say to the community, ‘OK, I’m going to prosecute, but the jury will speak to us, and you have to accept the result,’” Beckett said.
“I look back on that period with irony given what the internet has done (with pornography). It’s almost laughable,” Beckett said.
“I’ve always found that Tom had common sense. I think there are some prosecutors who look for politics in every case. Tom was never that guy. Tom never worried about politics. Never.”
‘A strong advocate for brevity’
Current Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz agreed with Beckett.
About to start her fifth term as Democratic state’s attorney, Rietz considers Difanis her mentor.
Rietz said she never perceived Difanis to make decisions based on public opinion or politics and said he has counseled her repeatedly to do the same.
“Stop worrying about what people are saying. Make your decisions. Stand by them. You’re not going to make everyone happy. Do the right thing,” she said, repeating his advice.
Difanis hired Rietz as an assistant right out of law school in 1993. She had interned there as a law student.
She was flattered when he asked her to assist him in the high-profile murder case against a Pesotum woman who plotted with her lover to have another man kill her husband in 1994.
They won a conviction, and Difanis had Rietz make the sentencing recommendation.
She excitedly told him of the 20-minute argument she had drafted.
“He said, ‘Judge Jensen doesn’t need to hear from you for 20 minutes. Make it five.’ I told him my parents were coming. He said, ‘Seven minutes.’ He gave me an extra minute for each parent.”
“He was a very, very skilled trial attorney. He was also a strong advocate of brevity,” Rietz said.
Matt Difanis, the oldest of Difanis’ five children and only son, said his dad was not a workaholic at home but took trial preparation very seriously.
“I remember in the home office he had in our house … him planning his questions, opening statements, closing arguments in solitary confinement.”
Matt Difanis, now 44, was born eight months before his dad was elected state’s attorney. He remembers the middle of the night pager calls that sent his dad off to crime scenes and the knocks on the door from police officers needing search warrant applications.
“One super vivid example of his work having a spillover effect is the time my mom, my sister and I left town to go to my grandparents’ house in Effingham because of a guy who threatened to kill us all,” Matt said.
He remembers as a 12-year-old accompanying his dad to Chicago for the death penalty phase of the trial of a former UI football player convicted of murdering two members of his wife’s family.
“As I’m being seated in the gallery, he gave me a brief admonition: ‘Depending on how this goes, you are going to be looking at someone who has nothing left to lose, and if he tries to grab a court security officer’s weapon, you hit the deck.’”
Now a father of two, Matt Difanis better understands what his dad faced, especially around election time.
“The pressure cooker of every four years, knowing that no matter how well you did your job, you were constantly making enemies. Every four years, the employment breadwinner was threatened to be upended. The judge’s position offered drastically better stability. It was not anywhere near the stress of a potential contested election,” Matt Difanis said.
‘I miss that involvement’
The younger Difanis proudly noted that his conservative father teamed up with then-Republican County Clerk Gordy Hulten to expedite gay weddings in Champaign County even before the 2013 same-sex marriage act required them to be performed.
Initially a naysayer about cameras and recorders in Illinois courts, Difanis — with a nudge from Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman — embraced the concept. The first camera to be allowed into a Sixth Circuit hearing was in his courtroom in December 2013 for the sentencing of a convicted murderer.
Difanis had no challenger when he ran for his judicial seat in 1996. Voters retained him every six years since.
Not big on socializing outside of work anyway, Difanis said being a judge has been isolating.
“I can’t involve myself in the community like I did when I was state’s attorney, like showing up at a tenants meeting at public housing or working with the police department to clean up a neighborhood,” recalling such hands-on work with former Champaign police Chief Don Carter and the late June Mank, who represented a large part of the north end of Champaign on the city council.
“I miss that involvement. That is something you can’t do as a judge.”
For the last 16 years, Difanis has served as the presiding judge in Champaign County, making assignments for the county’s 11 judges, dealing with budgets, the county board and elected and appointed judicial system officer-holders.
“Judge (John) Shonkwiler always said if it weren’t for the generous stipend, it wouldn’t be worth doing it,” he deadpanned, referring to the late Piatt County judge, who served as chief judge of the circuit for years.
There is no stipend, nothing but extra work for the presiding judge, who has to implement the policies and procedures of the state’s Supreme Court.
In 2020, being the boss has meant figuring out how to dispense justice in a pandemic while trying to keep the courthouse accessible and safe for employees and the public.
‘Like a family, dysfunctional sometimes’
For a few weeks in March and April, Difanis presided over the majority of criminal hearings that had to be done, absolving many of his fellow judges from extra contact with the public at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.
Difanis said he’s been blessed with great co-workers.
“We all get along and basically take care of each other. It’s like a family, dysfunctional sometimes.”
He recalled with great satisfaction how the judges covered cases for DeWitt County Judge Garry Bryan as he battled pancreatic cancer the last three years of his life, which ended in 2014.
“Never once in all those trips to Clinton did any of my colleagues ever complain, because that was just the right thing to do,” Difanis said.
“I am going to miss the people that work with me — the clerks, court reporters, security. I’m very much going to miss that camaraderie we have. They are good people. They work very hard. We have very little turnover. They are loyal. Any success I’ve had is because I’ve had great people working with me.”
As for his future, it will include more visits for him and wife Carol, who still works as a substitute teacher and a lobbyist, with his five children and soon to be seven grandchildren.
“I’ll do what I want. I have no plans. I’ll figure it out when I get there.”