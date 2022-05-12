URBANA — An Iuka man found in a stolen car in Champaign late last year has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.
Joshua D. Large, 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to obstructing justice. He admitted that he gave a false name to University of Illinois police on Dec. 19.
A police report said officers spotted an apparently disabled car near Neil and Green streets about 2:30 a.m. that day and stopped to help. When they ran the car’s plates, they discovered it had been stolen.
A charge alleging Large possessed a stolen vehicle was dismissed in return for his guilty plea. He admitted to police he gave a false name because he knew he had outstanding arrest warrants.
Court records show he had previous convictions for residential burglary, forgery, burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Large was given credit on his sentence for 69 days already served.